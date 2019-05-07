You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US court grants stay in PDVSA US$182m debt cases due to Venezuela 'political situation'

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 7:52 AM

lwx_PDVSA_070519_44_2x.jpg
A US court granted a 120-day stay in a legal battle between a hedge fund and Venezuela's state-run oil company, PDVSA, over unpaid debt in light of the country's "political situation", according to a ruling filed on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[CARACAS] A US court granted a 120-day stay in a legal battle between a hedge fund and Venezuela's state-run oil company, PDVSA, over unpaid debt in light of the country's "political situation", according to a ruling filed on Monday.

The move will delay proceedings in two suits brought by Red Tree Investments against PDVSA in New York courts for US$182 million for allegedly defaulting on four loan agreements. The ruling could set a precedent for other suits against PDVSA and Venezuela's government, which together have defaulted on some US$8 billion in debt.

"I expect that this precedent in the NY courts will help to grant a stay in other claims," said special prosecutor Jose Ignacio Hernandez in a text message. Mr Hernandez has been tapped by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido with representing the country overseas.

Mr Guaido in January invoked Venezuela's constitution to assume an interim presidency, arguing President Nicolas Maduro's 2018 re-election was illegitimate. Mr Guaido has been recognized by the United States and most Western countries as the South American nation's rightful leader.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But President Maduro, a socialist who calls Mr Guaido a US-backed puppet seeking to oust him in a coup, retains control of state functions. Lawyers for Mr Guaido had requested the stay since Mr Guaido cannot "access the personnel and documents of the government and its instrumentalities".

Daniel Salinas, an attorney for Red Tree, declined to comment on the ruling. Red Tree had previously argued that granting the stay would amount to an "indefinite delay".

Mr Guaido is also seeking a stay in a court battle brought by Canadian mining company Crystallex, which is attempting to seize shares in US refiner Citgo, a PDVSA subsidiary, to collect on an arbitration award in compensation for Venezuela's expropriation of a gold mining project.

Separately, his legal representatives are seeking to annul an US$8.7 billion arbitration award to US oil producer ConocoPhillips, also as compensation for expropriation.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Anadarko backs Occidental's revised US$38b bid, pressuring Chevron to respond

Oil bounces up on Iran concern after touching 1-month low on trade tensions

HKEX to launch US dollar-denominated mini contracts for base metals

Occidental seeks edge over Chevron with more cash

Gold gains as Trump's tariff threat unnerves global markets

US says deeply concerned by Turkey's intent to drill off Cyprus

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Singapore shares tumble amid Asian rout after Trump threatens China tariff hikes; STI down 3.4% at reopen
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

lwx_fed_070519_13.jpg
May 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve sounds warning on high stock prices, corporate debt load

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening