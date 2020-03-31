You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US crude dips below US$20 as lockdowns slash demand; Brent hits 18-year low

World demand now forecast to plunge 15-20 million barrels per day, a 20 per cent drop from last year
Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

OIL prices fell sharply on Monday, with US crude briefly dropping below US$20 and Brent hitting its lowest level in 18 years, on heightened fears that the global coronavirus shutdown could last months and demand for fuel could decline further.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, was down US$2.09, or 8.4 per cent, at US$22.84 by 0917 GMT, after earlier dropping to US$22.58, the lowest since November 2002. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell US$1.11, or 5.2 per cent, to US$20.40. Earlier in the session, WTI fell as low as US$19.92.

The price of oil is now so low that it is becoming unprofitable for many oil firms to remain active, analysts said, and higher cost producers will have no choice but to shut production, especially since storage capacities are almost full.

"Global oil demand is evaporating on the back of Covid-19-related travel restrictions and social distancing measures," said UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

SEE ALSO

SIA cost cuts continue as S$15b from cash call must 'last as long as possible'

"In the near term, oil prices may need to trade lower into the cash cost curve to trigger production shut-ins to start to prevent tank tops to be reached," he added.

Rystad Energy's head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen said: "The oil market supply chains are broken due to the unbelievably large losses in oil demand, forcing all available alternatives of supply chain adjustments to take place during April and May," including cutting refineries runs and increasing storage.

Besides demand destruction, oil markets have also been slammed by the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war that is flooding markets with extra supply.

An official from Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said on Friday the kingdom was not in talks with Russia to balance oil markets despite rising pressure from Washington to stop the rout that has cut prices by more than 60 per cent this year.

With world demand now forecast to plunge 15 million or 20 million barrels per day, a 20 per cent drop from last year, analysts say massive production cuts will be needed beyond just the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).

"Opec, Saudi Arabia and Russia could mend their differences, but there's not that much Opec could do .... The demand shock from Covid-19 is just too big," said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank's head of commodities research.

The contango spread between May and November Brent crude futures LCOc1-LCOc7 reached its widest ever at US$13.45 a barrel, while the six-month spread for US crude CLc1-CLc7 broadened to minus US$12.85 a barrel, the widest discount since February 2009.

Prompt prices are lower than those in future months in a contango market, encouraging traders to store oil for future sales.

Asian shares also slipped on Monday despite the all-out efforts of central banks to bolster markets with rate cuts and asset-buying campaigns.

China's central bank unexpectedly cut the rate on reverse repurchase agreements by 20 basis points on Monday, the largest in nearly five years, as authorities ramped up steps to relieve pressure on an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Saudi Aramco weighs pipeline stake sale to raise cash

Saudi to raise oil exports to record levels as price war rages

US crude dips below US$20 as lockdowns hit demand

China's Sinopec says coronavirus outbreak has had severe impact on Q1

Coffee importers stockpiling on fears over coronavirus lockdowns

Sabah extends palm oil plantation shutdowns

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 05:54 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares reverse course to end higher on defensive plays

[BENGALURU] European stocks closed higher on Monday after last-minute gains, with buying focused largely on...

Mar 31, 2020 12:24 AM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi Aramco weighs pipeline stake sale to raise cash

[RIYADH] Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil producer, is weighing the sale of a stake in its pipeline unit to...

Mar 31, 2020 12:19 AM
Life & Culture

A Paris mortuary overwhelmed by coronavirus victims

[PARIS] In normal times, this mortuary in a northwestern corner of Paris receives two or three corpses per day. But...

Mar 30, 2020 11:53 PM
Consumer

J&J, US government plan 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine

[WASHINGTON] Johnson & Johnson said on Monday that it and the US government will invest US$1 billion to create...

Mar 30, 2020 11:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi to raise oil exports to record levels as price war rages

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia said on Monday it will raise its oil exports to a record 10.6 million barrels per day starting...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.