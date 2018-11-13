You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US crude ends lower for record 11th consecutive session

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 6:38 AM

2018-11-12T060133Z_958132644_RC1585F3C7D0_RTRMADP_3_USA-CRUDE-BAKKEN.JPG
US crude prices fell for the 11th consecutive session, the most on record since the contract began trading, retreating from a rally early in the session as US President Donald Trump said he hoped there would be no oil output reductions.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] US crude prices fell for the 11th consecutive session, the most on record since the contract began trading, retreating from a rally early in the session as US President Donald Trump said he hoped there would be no oil output reductions.

Mr Trump's comment followed remarks from Saudi Arabia's energy minister saying Opec was considering cutting supply next year, citing softening demand. Saudi Arabia has expressed concerns that US sanctions have removed less oil from the market than expected.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude fell 26 cents a barrel to settle at US$59.93. The fall marked the 11th consecutive daily decline, the most since the contract began trading, according to data from CME Group. The contract continued to drop in post-settlement trading, falling US$1.48 to US$58.71 a barrel by 3.34pm EST (1834 GMT).

Brent crude futures reversed course late in the session, settling down 6 cents at US$70.12 a barrel. Brent also traded lower in post-settlement activity, dropping US$1.13 to US$69.05 a barrel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Hopefully, Saudi Arabia and Opec will not be cutting oil production," Mr Trump wrote on Twitter. "Oil prices should be much lower based on supply!" US crude turned negative and extended losses after the tweet.

Oil prices had strengthened early in the session, after Saudi Arabia said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners believed demand was softening enough to warrant an output cut of 1 million barrels per day next year.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said Opec and its allies agree that technical analysis shows a need to cut oil supply next year by around 1 million bpd from October levels.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, said on Sunday it would cut its shipments by half a million bpd in December due to seasonal lower demand.

"We're kind of back to square one: It must feel like November 2016 to them, a lot," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital Management in New York, referring to the time period when Opec and its allies agreed to initiate production cuts. "The Saudis and Russians, especially, rushed production to market to offset losses that aren't materialising."

The market had anticipated that exports from Opec member Iran would fall precipitously following the institution of US sanctions in November. However, the US has granted waivers to certain major importers of Iranian crude, diminishing the expected cuts.

Opec and the International Energy Agency release their respective monthly reports on the outlook for oil supply and demand later this week.

Oil prices have fallen around 20 per cent in the last month, hit by an increase in global supply and the threat of a slowdown in demand, especially from customers whose currencies have weakened against the dollar and eroded their purchasing power.

Output from the world's top oil producers Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia has risen by 1.05 million bpd in the last three months, based on official output figures.

This has left Opec scrambling to adjust its own output, which, at around 33.3 million bpd, accounts for roughly a third of global supply.

An official from group member Kuwait said on Monday major oil exporters had over the weekend "discussed a proposal for some kind of cut in (crude) supply next year", although the official did not provide any detail.

One of Opec's biggest problems is the surge in US output.

"One thing that is abundantly clear, Opec is in for a shale shocker as US crude production increased to a record 11.6 million barrels per day and will cross the 12 million threshold next year," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Halcyon Agri Q3 profit down 75.8%

Wilmar posts 10.7% jump in Q3 profit

Saudi, UAE energy giants team up for gas push

First US LNG cargo since 10 per cent tariff enacted arrives in China: data

Nasty weather means Kansas farmers stop planting Winter wheat

Oil prices rise by 1% after Saudi announces Dec supply cut

Editor's Choice

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

ak_tmsmc_1211.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Thomson Medical Group proposes to spin off property businesses

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
3 Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services
4 Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses
5 Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

Must Read

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

BT_20181113_JLMAS13_3615110.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's fintech drive arcs towards financial inclusion

file72f67qf0oiw17cmdb1tg.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Smarter transportation critical for Emerging Asia's growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening