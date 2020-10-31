You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US cuts tariff benefits for Thailand in pork dispute

Sat, Oct 31, 2020 - 6:47 AM

[WASHINGTON] Washington will eliminate some tariff benefits for Thailand, saying the country has failed to allow imports of pork from US producers, the US Trade Representative (USTR) announced on Friday.

The move suspends duty-free access for US$817 million in goods starting December 30 due to the "lack of sufficient progress providing the United States with equitable and reasonable market access for pork products," despite 12 years of discussions, USTR said in a statement.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the decision "demonstrates the Trump Administration's commitment to robust monitoring and enforcement of our trade preference programmes."

That amount represents about one-sixth of Thailand's benefits under a program called the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), the statement said.

Products affected including mango, pineapple, manicure kits, steel pipes and precious stones.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) filed a petition in 2018 asking US officials to take action against Thailand.

The GSP allow duty-free entry into the US market for 3,500 products from 119 countries, which in exchange must take steps to protect worker rights, protect intellectual property rights, and assuring "equitable and reasonable access to its markets."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

PUB enhances water efficiency fund with more funding areas, shorter payout periods

Chevron posts profit on deep cost cuts, improved oil prices

Oil falls on demand concerns, posts second monthly decline

Keppel shares gain 5.4% on Q3 return to profitability

FirstEnergy fires CEO Jones in wake of Ohio bribery scandal

Exxon Mobil reports US$680m Q3 loss on low oil prices

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 31, 2020 02:07 PM
Government & Economy

Fears of transition 'chaos' if Biden defeats Trump

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump said on the campaign that he wants a "smooth, beautiful transition" after Election Day,...

Oct 31, 2020 01:49 PM
Government & Economy

Melbourne enjoys first weekend out of lockdown as Covid-19 cases dwindle

[MELBOURNE] Residents in Australia's second largest city of Melbourne on Saturday enjoyed their first weekend of...

Oct 31, 2020 01:46 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong media boss distances himself from contentious Hunter Biden-China report

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai said he personally had "nothing to do with" a report on alleged China...

Oct 31, 2020 12:11 PM
Government & Economy

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

[MANILA] Philippine officials on Saturday ordered evacuation of thousands of residents in the southern part of the...

Oct 31, 2020 12:00 PM
Government & Economy

PUB enhances water efficiency fund with more funding areas, shorter payout periods

NATIONAL water agency PUB has enhanced its Water Efficiency Fund (WEF) with expanded funding areas, higher funding...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Ronaldo recovers from coronavirus after 19 days

US jury tells Apple to pay US$503m in patent case

With Robinsons closing, what lies ahead for its peers?

Free speech has limits, Canada's Trudeau says

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for