You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US energy laggards still not Paris compliant: analysis

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 8:24 AM

[PARIS] US-based oil and gas majors are lagging well behind their European counterparts when it comes to plans for cutting emissions to comply with the Paris climate deal, according to analysis released Wednesday.

The 2015 accord seeks to limit global temperature rises to "well below" two deg C above pre-industrial levels through sweeping cuts in greenhouse gas emissions.

Prompted by national commitments as part of the Paris deal, a number of large energy companies, including BP and Shell, have recently announced plans to reach "net zero" emissions by 2050.

If a company is net zero, it is removing as many emissions as it produces.

Market analyst Carbon Tracker looked at the plans that energy majors had announced to curb their carbon pollution, be that by transitioning away from fossil fuels or investing in new CO2 reducing technology.

SEE ALSO

Amazon pledges US$2b to projects fighting climate change

It concluded that European companies such as ENI and Repsol - which include in their reduction plans so-called Scope 3 emissions that make up the vast majority of their footprints -- as among the most Paris-friendly majors.

In contrast, it said that US behemoths ExxonMobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips were failing to align their business plans with the world's carbon budget - that is, how much more we can pollute before the Paris goals are out of reach.

"Of the three US majors, the highest ranked company, Chevron, has committed to cut just the equivalent of 1-3 per cent in overall emissions," said Mike Coffin, an oil and gas analyst at Carbon Tracker who compiled Wednesday's report.

"It's a tiny amount. And they're the best."

Chevron and ConocoPhillips did not respond for requests for comment from AFP.

ExxonMobil said it supported the Paris deal but pointed out that the accord "does not contemplate or require individual companies to reduce production".

All three companies have pledged to reduce their Scope 1 and 2 emissions - direct and indirect emissions from their operations.

But they have held off plans for Scope 3 emissions. These are the emissions produced when purchasers burn the oil and gas extracted by the majors.

The energy industry continues to invest overwhelmingly in new oil and gas fields that contain more than enough carbon pollution to blow the Paris temperature goals out of the water.

"In order to reach the Paris targets oil and gas consumption needs to go down," Mr Coffin told AFP.

"Whether that's through policy, environmental concerns from consumers, or investors recognising the financial risks - whatever the reason, it poses a problem to oil and gas producers because there is less demand for their products."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil pulls back after hitting highest since early March

Hin Leong unlikely to be rehabilitated on its own: PwC

Abu Dhabi sells US$10b stake in pipelines to GIP-led group

Hin Leong forged documents to mislead banks, has 'no reasonable prospect of being restructured on its own': PwC

China soy buyers ask exporters to guarantee coronavirus-free cargoes

Gold slips ahead of euro PMI data, second virus wave fears cap losses

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 24, 2020 08:26 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan has sufficient schemes to respond to pandemic: June meeting summary

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan has laid out sufficient schemes to respond to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic...

Jun 24, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei index opens slightly higher on Wednesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened modestly higher on Wednesday as a higher yen against the dollar and profit-...

Jun 24, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Finland to open up for some European leisure travellers

[HELSINKI] The Finnish government announced plans on Tuesday to scrap a 14-day quarantine period for leisure...

Jun 24, 2020 07:01 AM
Transport

Ukraine airline official suspended after dead puppies found on plane

[KIEV] Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) said Tuesday that it has opened an investigation and suspended a senior...

Jun 24, 2020 06:59 AM
Transport

Volkswagen explores acquisition of car rental group Europcar: sources

[NEW YORK] Volkswagen AG is in talks to acquire car French rental firm Europcar Mobility Group SA, in a deal that...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.