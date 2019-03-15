You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US, India commit to building 6 nuclear power plants

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Washington

THE United States and India on Wednesday agreed to strengthen security and civil nuclear cooperation, including building six US nuclear power plants in India, the two countries said in a joint statement.

The agreement came after two days of talks in Washington. The United States under President Donald Trump has been looking to sell more energy products to India, the world's third-biggest buyer of oil.

The talks involved Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Andrea Thompson, the US undersecretary of state for arms control and international security.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"They committed to strengthen bilateral security and civil nuclear cooperation, including the establishment of six US nuclear power plants in India," the joint statement said.

It gave no further details of the nuclear plant project.

The two countries have been discussing the supply of US nuclear reactors to energy-hungry India for more than a decade, but a long-standing obstacle has been the need to bring Indian liability rules in line with international norms, which require the costs of any accident to be channelled to the operator rather than the maker of a nuclear power station.

Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse has been negotiating to build reactors in India for years, but progress has been slow, partly because of India's nuclear liability legislation, and the project was thrown into doubt when Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy in 2017 after cost overruns on US reactors.

Canada's Brookfield Asset Management bought Westinghouse from Toshiba in August 2018. Last April, Westinghouse received strong support from US Energy Secretary Rick Perry for its India project, which envisaged the building of six AP1000 reactors in the state of Andhra Pradesh. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Why US growers are betting the farm on soyabeans amid China trade war

Saudi Aramco shifts strategy in China to boost oil sales

Why US growers are betting the farm on soybeans amid China trade war

Venezuela calls public sector back to work as blackout recedes

US and India commit to building six nuclear power plants

US crude stockpiles drop unexpectedly last week: EIA

Editor's Choice

Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

Mar 15, 2019
Real Estate

PropNex calls for revisions in cooling measures

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse gets shareholders' nod to move into hotel investments

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements

Must Read

Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

SMEs to be given help to digitalise and venture abroad earlier

BT_20190315__VITEEHAI15_3724539.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
SME

Local SME Tee Hai Chem sells 51% stake to German MNC, teams up to go global

Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to suspend overlapping port claims off Tuas

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening