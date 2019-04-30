You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US lags, China expands in race for electric vehicle dominance

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 12:06 PM

lwx_electric cars_300419_53.jpg
The US push to challenge China's dominance in the production and sale of electric vehicles has at least one weak link: Most of the raw materials needed to make the batteries are dug elsewhere.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SANTIAGO] The US push to challenge China's dominance in the production and sale of electric vehicles has at least one weak link: Most of the raw materials needed to make the batteries are dug elsewhere.

Both Chinese and US-based companies have invested heavily in lithium mining projects in Chile, Australia and Argentina, some of the world's top producing nations. But unlike the US, Chinese companies have also invested at home, with the Asian nation producing almost eight times more lithium domestically than the US

The raw materials gap will be discUSsed at a May 2 meeting in Washington expected to draw government officials, carmakers, mining companies and consultants on the need for streamlining the US permit process for new lithium projects and stockpiling purchases.

"It has been decades since a lithium refining facility has been built in the United States," said Eric Norris, the lithium president of North Carolina-based Albemarle Corp., the world's largest producer of the mineral. "Any new project will take time to develop, as the regulatory bodies determine required permits, potential community impact, etc."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Boosting local production of the raw minerals would be the first step toward building out a rechargeable battery indUStry that's so far been concentrated in Asia. The US controls only about 13 per cent of the global lithium cell production capacity, with no growth expected, according to BloombergNEF. China now controls about two-thirds of that indUStry and BNEF is forecasting it could grow to about 73 per cent by 2021.

The difference is already showing up in sales. About half of the world's electric vehicles are sold in China, a figure that's on the rise. Sales jumped by 150 per cent during the first quarter of 2018, compared with the previoUS year, according to BNEF.

"You can't build half a million electric vehicle battery packs without a secure supply of several critical raw materials," said Chris Berry, a battery-metals analyst at HoUSe Mountain Partners. "If the US lags in the build out of lithium or cathode capacity, its supply chain dynamism and competitiveness around the new energy theme is put at risk."

China's Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. acquired 37.5 per cent of the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in Argentina, which is set to start producing in 2021. Tianqi Lithium Corp. paid $4 billion for a 24 per cent stake in Soc. Quimica & Minera de Chile and the same company is part of the Talison joint venture, which controls the giant GreenbUShes lithium mine in AUStralia.

This week's meeting in Washington is hosted by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, an indUStry consultant that specializes in the lithium-ion battery supply chain. In testimony before the US Congress in February, the firm's leader, Simon Moores, warned that the US current role in the supply chain was being "outflanked" by China. Moores confirmed the meeting in an email.

"There's no reason why companies can't raise capital and build and operate lithium mines in the U.S," Berry said. "The permitting process can be somewhat longer in the US relative to other parts of the world, but with so much focUS on sUStainability and transparency of the supply chain, environmental safeguards are a mUSt."

But with demand for lithium set to boom from above 300,000 tons a year to a million tons by 2025, mining companies need to grow fast and they prefer to do so in jurisdictions they know well. Albemarle, the only company producing lithium in the US, said in a written answer to questions it is focUSing on expanding current operations in AUStralia and Chile. The company did not comment on whether it will attend the meeting on May 2.

It is too early to comment on viability or timing of an expansion at Silver Peak, a mine that produces 6,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year, Albemarle's Norris said. The company completed an exploration program at a hard rock site in Kings Mountain, but Norris described it as a long-term asset in very early stages of assessment.

No lithium mines are expected to start producing in the US over the next three years and no substantial lithium production is set to hit global markets within the next five years, according to Bloomberg Intelligence chemicals analyst Christopher Perrella.

Still, some junior mining companies are looking to build new mines over the medium and long term. Vancouver-based Lithium Americas Corp is hoping to have permits approved for its Thacker Pass project in Nevada in 2020. Construction of the mine, with an initial annual capacity of 30,000 tons, could start next year if the company can raise the $581 million needed to build it.

"The challenges are building it quick enough and attracting capital," said Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Evans. "If you look at a three to five year period from now, the market for electric vehicles and stationary storage batteries will be really growing, so it's key for the investment to come now."

 

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
5 Hot stock: No Signboard shares down by as much as 9.5% after CAD probes share buyback

Must Read

lwx_dbs_300419_47.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC lowers DBS to 'hold' after post-earnings rally

lwx_temasek_300419_50.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek gears up for more US deals

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit raises US$94m in oversubscribed issue of new units at US$0.824 apiece

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening