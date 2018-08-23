You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US oil extends gains after crude inventories fall

Thu, Aug 23, 2018 - 9:46 AM

BP_OIL_230818_77.jpg
US oil edged up on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session, lifted by a decline in US commercial crude inventories, while international crude markets were weaker due to the trade dispute between the United States and China.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] US oil edged up on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session, lifted by a decline in US commercial crude inventories, while international crude markets were weaker due to the trade dispute between the United States and China.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at US$67.90 per barrel at 0118 GMT, up 4 US cents from their last settlement. That followed a 3 per cent jump the previous session.

"Oil prices jumped overnight as inventories drew down more than expected," said William O'Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia's Rivkin Securities.

US commercial crude oil inventories fell by 5.8 million barrels in the week to Aug. 17 to 408.36 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

International markets were weaker as the ongoing trade spat between the United States and China was seen as a drag on economic growth.

Brent crude oil futures were at US$74.65 per barrel, down 13 US cents from their last close.

US and Chinese officials this week met for the first time in over two months to resolve the deepening trade conflict, so far without result, with the latest round of US tariffs due to be implemented on Thursday.

On the supply side, US crude oil production rose back to 11 million barrels per day, the EIA report said.

That means the world's three top producers, Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia, now all churn out around 11 million bpd, meeting a third of global demand.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Saudi energy minister denies Aramco IPO will be called off

Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief

Palm oil watchdog urged to take 'giant leap' to save forests

Australia's Santos first-half profit soars, revives dividend

Aramco listing plan halted, oil giant disbands advisors: sources

Global wheat supply hits crisis levels

Editor's Choice

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
3 HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details
4 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
5 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_Aramco_230818_28.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Aramco listing plan halted, oil giant disbands advisors: sources

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening