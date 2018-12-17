You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US oil prices inch up, but global economic concerns weigh

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 9:30 AM

BP_oil_171218_6.jpg
US oil prices edged up on Monday amid a fall in drilling activity in the United States, but lingering concerns about weaker economic growth in major economies kept a lid on gains.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] US oil prices edged up on Monday amid a fall in drilling activity in the United States, but lingering concerns about weaker economic growth in major economies kept a lid on gains.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at US$51.35 per barrel at 0010 GMT, up 0.3 per cent, or 15 US cents, from their last settlement.

International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade.

"Despite the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and Russia agreeing to reduce oil production by a further 1.2 million barrels per day at the recent Opec meeting, prices have fallen as the market awaits evidence that the cuts will balance the market," ANZ Bank said on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Even a fall in the rig count couldn't dispel these concerns."

US drillers cut four oil rigs in the week to Dec 14, pulling the total count to the lowest since mid-October at 873, General Electric's Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday.

Opec and its Russia-led allies have agreed to curb output from January by 0.8 million barrels per day (bpd), while non-Opec allies contribute an additional 0.4 million bpd of cuts, in a move to be reviewed at a meeting in April.

"Oil markets have been struggling for direction post-Opec with traders reading between the headlines and watching US inventory numbers to gauge shale output," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

"The more Opec tries to cut supply and drive prices higher the bigger the door opens for US shale producers."

Growing concerns about weakening growth in major economies such as China and Europe also dampened the mood in markets for oil and other asset classes.

Chinese oil refinery throughput in November fell from October, suggesting an easing in oil demand, while the country's industrial output rose the least in nearly three years as the economy continued to lose momentum.

Meanwhile, French business activity plunged unexpectedly into contraction this month, retreating at the fastest pace in over four years, while Germany's private sector expansion slowed to a four-year low in December.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

New Mexican president allocates 464.4b pesos for state oil company to boost output next year 

Shareholders call on ExxonMobil to set greenhouse gas reduction targets

Qatar buys Mexican oil takes from Eni

Nations hammer out climate pact rules, but it's less than hoped for

Commodities investors seek a return to fundamentals in 2019

Saudi Arabia's plans for solar energy have yet to see light of day

Editor's Choice

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_VIBEAN17_3645069.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bean there, done that

Most Read

1 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
2 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
3 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
4 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
5 Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse

Must Read

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGtrade_171218_3.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_JLIMG_3644635.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Consumer

Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening