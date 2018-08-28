US says China's steel wheels subsidised, will impose duties on imports

The US Commerce Department said on Monday it had made a preliminary determination that imports of certain steel wheels from China were subsidised at rates ranging from 58.75 per cent to 172.51 per cent, and it would impose duties on the product.

"As a result of today's decision, Commerce will instruct US Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of certain steel wheels from China based on these preliminary rates," the department said in a statement.

It estimated the value of US imports of steel wheels from China in 2017 at US$388 million.

The department opened the investigation based on complaints by Accuride Corp of Evansville, Indiana, and Maxion Wheels Akron LLC, of Akron, Ohio. It said in a statement it was scheduled to issue its final determination in the case around Jan 7.

The Commerce Department assigned a preliminary subsidy rate of 58.75 per cent for Xiamen Sunrise Wheel Group Co, Ltd, and a subsidy rate of 172.51 per cent to Zhejiang Jingu Company Limited and Shanghai Yata Industry Company Limited. The preliminary rate for other Chinese producers and exporters was 58.75 per cent.

If the Commerce Department makes a final determination affirming its decision, the International Trade Commission will make a final injury determination by about Feb 21, the statement said.

REUTERS