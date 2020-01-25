You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US says its producers harmed by some structural steel imports

Sat, Jan 25, 2020 - 8:09 AM

rk_steelrolls_250120.jpg
The US government said on Friday domestic producers of fabricated structural steel were being harmed by imports from China, Canada and Mexico.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The US government said on Friday domestic producers of fabricated structural steel were being harmed by imports from China, Canada and Mexico.

The US Commerce Department said in a statement that fabricated structural steel from the three countries had been sold at less than fair value at rates of up to 6.7 per cent for Canada, up to 154.1 per cent for China and up to 30.6 per cent for Mexico.

It also said steel from China and Mexico had received unfair subsidies at rates of up to 206.5 per cent for China and up to 68.9 per cent for Mexico.

The department said its investigation found that fabricated structural steel from Canada had not received unfair subsidies.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

US$1b solar investment scam toasts husband and wife team

Oil: Brent logs worst weekly loss in a year as China virus fears swell

Gold steadies as markets turn defensive

Gold eases after WHO says China virus not a global emergency

Oil falls 2% as specter of China virus threatens fuel demand

Shareholders of Alita Resources seek answers amid 'forced takeover'

BREAKING

Jan 25, 2020 08:30 AM
Transport

FAA tells US airlines it could approve MAX return to service before mid-year

[WASHINGTON] Federal Aviation Administrator Steve Dickson called senior US airline officials on Friday and told them...

Jan 25, 2020 08:26 AM
Transport

Boeing seeks up to US$12b in loans to ease liquidity needs

[NEW YORK] Airplane manufacturer Boeing Co is in talks with banks to obtain up to US$12 billion in loans, a move...

Jan 25, 2020 08:08 AM
Government & Economy

Nepal reports South Asia's first confirmed case of deadly virus

[KATHMANDU] Health authorities in Nepal on Friday confirmed that a student who returned from Wuhan, China tested...

Jan 25, 2020 07:33 AM
Government & Economy

Powerful earthquake jolts eastern Turkey, killing 18

[ELAZIG] A powerful earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Friday, killing at least 18 people and collapsing buildings...

Jan 25, 2020 07:27 AM
Energy & Commodities

US$1b solar investment scam toasts husband and wife team

[WASHINGTON] An American couple pleaded guilty to running a US$1 billion solar investment scam that they used to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly