You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US shale firms put up US$16.5m to build West Texas charter schools

Sat, Jul 13, 2019 - 8:45 AM

[HOUSETON] Twenty top US energy companies agreed to contribute US$16.5 million to open new schools in West Texas, where an influx of oil and gas workers have strained schools, roads and other civic services.

This is the first initiative by the Permian Strategic Partnership, a consortium of shale producers which has pledged to raise US$100 million to address civic strains, a spokesman for the group said.

The companies all operate in the Permian Basin, the top US shale field.

Another US$22 million will be donated by local foundations and philanthropists. The funds are earmarked to bring IDEA Public Schools, a national tuition-free charter school, to the region, the group said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Permian Strategic Partnership aims to address labour and housing shortages, school overcrowding, healthcare and traffic congestion in the Permian Basin.

Its founding members are oil and gas producers and suppliers which aim to pump millions of barrels of oil and gas in coming decades.

The shale boom has lifted Permian oil production to 4.2 million barrels per day, and made the United States the world's biggest oil producer and fifth largest exporter, according to the International Energy Agency, a group of major oil consuming nations.

The first charter school would open in August 2020.

Funding for the US$38.5 million project eventually will create 14 schools with seats for 10,000 students at seven sites in Midland and Odessa, Texas.

Chevron, EOG Resources, Occidental Petroleum, Pioneer Natural Resources and Royal Dutch Shell are among the backers of the Permian Strategic Partnership.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Mexico faces headwinds to growth as oil production slows: Fitch

Cargill shuts animal-feed mills in China as fatal hog disease spreads

Oil prices flat as tropical storm limits output, glut forecasts weigh

Gold strengthens over dovish testimony by Fed chief

Indonesia president vows to fight EU palm oil rules

Oil falls on dim Opec demand outlook, pares gains from Gulf of Mexico storm

Editor's Choice

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

BP_SGbiz_130719_1.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_JLBYD13AAA_3834459.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Transport

Warren Buffett's electric cars are here

Most Read

1 Greedy food industry to blame for obesity, diabetes epidemics
2 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
3 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%
4 DBS chief sees 'four or five' candidates on his succession bench
5 Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

Must Read

BT_20190713_PGBRUNCH13COLOU_3834466.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Brunch

The doctor is online: why telemedicine apps need to tread with caution

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

BP_SGbiz_130719_1.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_LLASTAR13_3834200.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Technology

Rolls-Royce, A*Star pump extra S$8m into joint lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly