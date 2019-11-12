You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

US solar-panel maker SunPower spins off production into Singapore-based firm

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 8:10 AM

nz_sunpower_121134.jpg
SunPower Corp, one of America's largest solar-panel makers, is giving up its manufacturing business to focus on installing rooftop systems.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] SunPower Corp, one of America's largest solar-panel makers, is giving up its manufacturing business to focus on installing rooftop systems.

The company is spinning off its panel production operations into a new company, Maxeon Solar, that will be based in Singapore with factories in France, Malaysia, Mexico and the Philippines, according to a statement on Monday. As part of the deal, a Chinese supplier of silicon wafers will make a US$298 million equity investment, valuing Maxeon at US$1.03 billion.

SunPower described the move as a natural evolution of the maturing solar business. Panel makers once had to help create their own market by installing the equipment they manufactured. Now the market is big enough for companies to specialise in one or the other. First Solar Inc, the largest US panel maker, walked away in September from the business of building solar farms to focus on manufacturing. SunPower is moving in the opposite direction.

"As the industry gets bigger, you get companies that specialise," chief executive officer Tom Werner said in an interview. "It's part of the mainstreaming of solar."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The spin-off means the US is losing a major panel maker just as US President Donald Trump tries to preserve solar manufacturing jobs at home. The Trump administration imposed tariffs on solar equipment imports last year in an effort to provide domestic manufacturers with a level playing field. SunPower had won an exemption to the duties for the panels it made overseas because of the premium, high-efficiency nature of its products.

SEE ALSO

Sunpower wins contracts worth 71.7m yuan from Wanhua Chemical Group

Mr Werner will continue to run SunPower, based in San Jose, and hold onto a small panel factory in Oregon.

Jeff Waters, who leads SunPower's technologies business unit, will become CEO of Maxeon, after the tax-free spin-off is complete in the second quarter.

SunPower panels are known for being the most efficient in the industry, able to convert more of the energy in sunlight into electricity. That can give its panels an advantage for space-constrained installations like rooftops, though they can also be more expensive than rivals' products.

Chinese stake

Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co will own almost 29 per cent of Maxeon after its equity investment, and existing SunPower shareholders will own the rest. SunPower is majority-owned by the French oil giant Total SA. Shares rose 1.2 per cent to close at US$8.47 in New York Monday.

In the early days of renewable energy, SunPower and First Solar both built and sold some of the biggest US solar farms. That strategy was born in part by a need for the panel producers to create markets for their products, according to Pavel Molchanov, an analyst with Raymond James & Associates.

Renewables have become more common since then, and the price for solar panels has plunged. Companies are now choosing to specialise in an effort to find an edge over their rivals. "The one-stop-shop of 10 years ago is largely in the rear-view mirror," Mr Molchanov said.

First Solar sees that edge in manufacturing. It rolled out its flagship Series 6 product and just started production at a new US$1 billion factory in Ohio. In September, the company said it would move away from building power plants.

SunPower said it will focus on installing residential and commercial rooftop solar projects. It's already one of the biggest suppliers, competing against Sunrun Inc, Vivint Solar Inc and Tesla Inc's energy unit. That market is expected to grow after a California law that requires solar panels on most new houses takes effect in January, and Mr Werner said he has deals to supply 18 major home builders.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

CNMC Goldmine Q3 profit surges to US$2m on gold prices

US frack sand suppliers latest casualties in shale industry slump

Oil slips as trade worries offset Cushing drawdown

Magnus Energy minorities show that collectively they are a force to be reckoned with

China's Jingye forges rescue deal for British Steel

Indonesia allows nine companies to resume nickel ore exports

BREAKING

Nov 12, 2019 09:09 AM
Consumer

Tencent Music's quarterly revenue beats on subscriber growth

[BEIJING] China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue on Monday,...

Nov 12, 2019 09:05 AM
Companies & Markets

SunMoon narrows Q2 net loss to S$304,000

SUNMOON Food Company posted a lower second-quarter net loss of S$304,000, compared with a loss of S$2.1 million in...

Nov 12, 2019 08:56 AM
Government & Economy

Australian business activity improves modestly in Oct: survey

[SYDNEY] A closely watched measure of Australian business conditions edged higher in October as firms reported a...

Nov 12, 2019 08:56 AM
Government & Economy

Asia's 'mini Chinas' struggle to capitalise on US trade war

[HONG KONG] The US-China trade war reignited the debate over which developing countries in Asia could take over the...

Nov 12, 2019 08:47 AM
Companies & Markets

Bumitama Q3 profit slips 29.7% on lower palm oil prices

INDONESIAN palm oil producer Bumitama Agri on Tuesday posted a 29.7 per cent decline in third-quarter net profit to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly