You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Vale loses license to operate key Brazil dam after disaster

Thu, Feb 07, 2019 - 8:47 AM

BP_Vale_070219_24.jpg
Brazilian mining giant Vale on Wednesday lost its license to operate the Lanjeiras dam, vital to its biggest mine in southeastern Minas Gerais state, the firm said.
PHOTO: AFP

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Brazilian mining giant Vale on Wednesday lost its license to operate the Lanjeiras dam, vital to its biggest mine in southeastern Minas Gerais state, the firm said.

The decision comes two weeks after another dam storing mining waste collapsed in the village of Brumadinho - 160 kilometers away - leaving at least 150 dead and 182 missing.

It was the second such disaster in three years at a mine owned by Vale, the world's biggest iron ore producer.

"The State Secretary for Environment and Sustainable Development...cancelled the Provisional Operational Authorization of the Laranjeiras dam," Vale said in a statement Wednesday, adding the decision was due to an ongoing public civil suit against the company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Laranjeiras dam has been paralysed since Monday after a court order suspended the Brucutu iron ore mine - Vale's biggest in Minas Gerais, with estimated annual production of 30 million tons.

Vale insisted the dam was constructed properly and is certified as stable.

The Minas Gerais government also canceled Vale's license to operate the Jangada mine, where work has also been halted in the wake of the Brumadinho disaster.

News agency G1 reported Wednesday that Vale had detected problems in data from sensors monitoring the dam's stability two days before the tragedy, according to company emails discovered by police.

Wednesday's decision saw Vale shares plummet 4.63 per cent on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange, and 6.19 per cent on the New York Stock Exchange.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Bolivia picks Chinese partner for US$2.3b lithium projects

Oil rises 1% on signs of tightening global oil supply

Sunpower banks on steam to propel its next growth phase

Indian steel firms pushing govt for higher taxes on steel imports

China buying more US soy just days after last spree

China's subsidised aluminium 'distorting global supply, demand'

Editor's Choice

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

BP_SGD_070219_1.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

BP_MAS_070219_2.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

Most Read

1 Singapore police looking into reports of alleged financial irregularities at digital payments firm Wirecard
2 Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies of a heart attack in KL
3 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
4 Popiah king's son Ben Goi dies
5 Former SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek to join UBS global wealth management

Must Read

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

BP_SGD_070219_1.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

BP_MAS_070219_2.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

BP_Heng Swee Keat_070219_3.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Budget to help industries, create good jobs: Heng Swee Keat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening