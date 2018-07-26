You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Vedanta's smelter closure has hurt companies, put people out of jobs - exec

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 11:02 PM

doc716i7oulauxgzmm9jwt_doc716i6taiwd5gz9vx79g.jpg
India's decision to shut down Vedanta Resources' biggest copper smelter over environment concerns has hit 350 companies that buy its products and led to over 3,000 layoffs.
REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] India's decision to shut down Vedanta Resources' biggest copper smelter over environment concerns has hit 350 companies that buy its products and led to over 3,000 layoffs, a top company executive said.

The Tamil Nadu state government ordered a permanent closure of the plant in May following protests over alleged environmental violations that turned violent and culminated in the police opening fire on protesters, killing 13 of them.

The smelter, located in the port city of Thoothukudi in south India, is operated by Sterlite Copper, a unit of London-listed Vedanta controlled by Anil Agarwal.

Residents and activists say the smelter is polluting their air and water.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sterlite Chief Executive P Ramnath said the shutdown, which the company has challenged in court, has led to a shortage of copper and scores of companies in and around Tamil Nadu that depended on supplies, are folding up or scaling back operations.

"Some of them have shut down – Coimbatore motor manufacturers have shut down, some tube manufacturers have shut down," Mr Ramnath told Reuters in an interview, without naming any of the companies. Coimbatore is an industrial centre in Tamil Nadu state.

A top state government official did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

D Jayakumar, a state minister who has previously spoken on behalf of the government, did not respond to calls seeking comment. Jayakumar told Reuters last month that the closure would not impact investments.

Vedanta says the Thoothukudi smelter, which has a capacity of 400,000 tonnes, accounted for 36 per cent of India's demand and directly employed around 5,000 people. The company planned to retain all the employees on its rolls as it fights for lifting of the ban on operations.

But the company has had to let go over 3,000 people who were on contract, Mr Ramnath said. He said the shutdown was forced on the company without proper procedures.

A top district official told Reuters last month after a reported acid leak that the state government was taking all precautions to ensure safety.

Vedanta is importing copper cathodes and supplying it to some domestic consumers to maintain its relationship with some customers, Mr Ramnath said.

The copper crisis in India comes at a time when globally, copper prices have fallen due to stability in production despite disruptions all over the world.

Three-month copper on the LME has fallen by over 13 per cent since the beginning of the year over fears of a trade war between the United States and China.

All contracts to import copper ore are on hold due to the shutdown, said Mr Ramnath, adding that BHP Billiton Ltd and Freeport Mcmoran are among its major suppliers. BHP and Freeport declined to comment.

"All contracts related to supply of copper concentrate are on force majeure. Most of the copper suppliers are in Chile, Indonesia and Australia," Mr Ramnath said.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil gains as US crude stocks fall to lowest since Feb 2015

CNPC to invest 150b yuan to boost Xinjiang output

Oil majors wary of investing in volatile era

Hundreds still missing in Laos dam disaster

Oil market hits a cyclical pause

Saudi Arabia receives four bids for US$500m wind farm

Editor's Choice

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
4 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
5 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

manufacturing.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output growth eases to 7.4% in June, topping forecasts, but tougher weather ahead

manufacturing.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 26, 2018
Real Estate

Katong Plaza, Fortune Park collective sale tender closing dates extended

Jul 26, 2018
Startups

TADA brings blockchain-based, zero-commission ridehailing to Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening