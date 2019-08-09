You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Venezuela begins expansion of crude joint venture with China

Fri, Aug 09, 2019 - 10:54 AM

nz_venezuela_090834.jpg
A Venezuelan oil joint venture with a state-owned Chinese company has started an expansion project to boost output to 165,000 barrels per day (bpd), President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday, from a current capacity of 110,000 bpd.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[CARACAS] A Venezuelan oil joint venture with a state-owned Chinese company has started an expansion project to boost output to 165,000 barrels per day (bpd), President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday, from a current capacity of 110,000 bpd.

Sinovensa, owned by PDVSA subsidiary Venezuelan Petroleum Corp (CVP) and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), produces extra-heavy Orinoco crude and blends it with lighter oil to produce medium-grade Merey.

"Thanks always to China, for all of this effort and all of this cooperation," Mr Maduro said in a televised broadcast that included a delegation of Chinese officials.

PDVSA said in a statement that a second phase of the project would take capacity to 230,000 bpd.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Blended crude grades are widely sought in Asian markets, where PDVSA is increasingly sending its crude production in the wake of Trump administration sanctions that have effectively halted sales of Venezuela oil to the US market.

Venezuela last year sold CNPC an additional 9.9 per cent stake in Sinovensa, leaving it with 49 per cent ownership. PDVSA owns the rest.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

New US pipelines poised to start price war for shale shippers

Oil rises more than 2% on firm yuan, expectations of more OPEC cuts

Saudis are discussing options with producers to halt oil's price slide

China comes to the rescue of Venezuela’s run-down oil refineries

Oil dives after US stock build; halves losses on talk of Saudi price action

Half-price side offer to Hyflux's unsecured lenders: Lum

Editor's Choice

BT_20190809_JAMSG9_3859084.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's resilience will see it through latest slowdown: PM Lee

BT_20190809_AGYANGZI9_3859367.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang hits rough waters amid Beijing's probe into individual linked to firm

nz_singtel_080841.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profits plunge 35% on India price war

Must Read

BT_20190809_JAMSG9_3859084.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's resilience will see it through latest slowdown: PM Lee

BT_20190809_AGYANGZI9_3859367.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang hits rough waters amid Beijing's probe into individual linked to firm

BT_20190809_ANGRAFTXX_3858933.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's rule of law, zero tolerance for graft big draws for foreign investors: US diplomat

BT_20190809_VMCHINA9_3859285.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

China July exports rise 3.3%; imports decline by 5.6%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly