You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Ventilator orders breathe life into Chinese copper demand

Fri, Apr 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

COPPER demand in China is getting an unexpected lift from surging orders for ventilators in the global fight against the new coronavirus - the same factor that has subdued the traditional sources of copper demand this year.

Carmakers and air conditioner (AC) producers are among several manufacturers that have adjusted operations to fulfil the surging demand for the breathing-support machines for coronavirus patients, traders said on Thursday.

"I saw 20,000-set orders each from big US states and big European countries. Some carmakers and AC makers started to produce," said a trader based in China, estimating there is about 1-2 kg of copper in each ventilator set.

Copper premiums in bonded warehouses in Yangshan, or the money paid on top of international prices to import the red metal into China, traded at US$76 a tonne on Tuesday and Wednesday, the highest since Nov 4, 2019.

SEE ALSO

Apple supplier Foxconn to start making ventilators in US

Improving demand as well as logistics jams overseas that have delayed shipments of copper cathodes, scrap and other raw materials, have all contributed to a tighter market, said another trader in China.

"We are expecting premiums to go slightly higher later on, due to the logistics issue from South America and Africa," the trader said.

Lockdowns in Peru and South Africa as well as mining suspensions elsewhere in the copper belts of Africa and South America have threatened global copper supplies.

Traders also pointed to hope for a value-added tax cut in China that has lifted nearby copper futures contracts on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) in recent days, making it profitable to import metals.

However, the broader outlook for copper demand remains subdued as the global economy struggles, and traders said the higher demand from ventilator production was not likely to have a long-term impact.

"Don't put too much expectation on the increased consumption from the medical sector. It is too small to cover other losses," said China copper demand analyst He Tianyu of CRU Group.

"Given the impact on overseas markets, it (the market) could be hard in the second and third quarters," he said, adding that copper demand for home appliances, cars, construction and machinery in China have been weaker than expected.

Both copper prices on the London Metal Exchange and ShFE have fallen about 17 per cent this year, the worst performers among base metals on their exchanges. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Singapore considers solar energy imports to cut greenhouse emissions

Saudi, Russia agree on contours of historic deal to tackle slump

Singapore considers solar energy imports to cut emissions

Oil producers intend to cut 10-15 million barrels: Kuwait

Dyna-Mac's independent auditor flags cash flow, going concern issues

Oil futures rise on hopes of production cuts

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 11:54 PM
Government & Economy

US February wholesale inventories revised down

[WASHINGTON] US wholesale inventories fell more than initially estimated in February and could shrink further as the...

Apr 9, 2020 11:27 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi, Russia agree on contours of historic deal to tackle slump

[LONDON] Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed on the outline of a deal to cut oil production in an effort to lift the...

Apr 9, 2020 11:18 PM
Government & Economy

85 more businesses told to close for flouting 'circuit breaker' rules; one fined S$1,000

ANOTHER 85 businesses have been ordered to cease operations for flouting the elevated safe-distancing measures over...

Apr 9, 2020 11:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Hi-P gets approval to continue manufacturing operations

HI-P International has obtained the go-ahead from the Singapore authorities to continue its manufacturing operations...

Apr 9, 2020 11:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Global Reit withdraws profit and distribution forecasts for FY20 and FY21

LENDLEASE Global Commercial Reit (Lendlease Global Reit) on Thursday said that it is withdrawing its profit and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.