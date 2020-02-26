You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Virus alarm drives rotation into gold with record ETF flows

Wed, Feb 26, 2020 - 3:28 PM

WH_GOLD_260220.jpg
Global investors are stashing more and more assets into gold as the coronavirus outbreak spreads and appetite for risk takes a hit.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[SINGAPORE] Global investors are stashing more and more assets into gold as the coronavirus outbreak spreads and appetite for risk takes a hit.

The global tally of bullion in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) swelled by the most in more than a month on Tuesday as equities sank. That was the 25th consecutive day of inflows, a record. At 2,624.7 tonnes, the holdings are the largest ever.

After surging 18 per cent last year, gold has extended its rally in 2020, with prices hitting the highest since 2013. The haven has been favoured as the virus outbreak has spread beyond China, threatening a pandemic and slower growth.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has said that should the disruption from the disease stretch into the second quarter, prices may rally towards US$1,850 an ounce. Spot bullion was last at US$1,644.84.

A global recession is likely if the coronavirus becomes a pandemic, according to Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi. The odds of that outcome now stand at 40 per cent, up from 20 per cent, he said in a note.

SEE ALSO

American Chamber of Commerce firms keeping headcount in Singapore despite virus hit

The threat of a prolonged downturn in growth due to the impact of the virus may keep gold elevated, according to Morgan Stanley. Further ETF inflows are likely as long as real interest rates remain negative, it said in a note this week.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

CAO posts 13.2% rise in Q4 profit to US$21.2m

First Resources Q4 earnings climb 84.6% on higher production, sales volumes

Oil falls for third day as virus fears accelerate on US warning

Record stash of steel in China as demand takes hit

No Opec decision yet on oil cuts: Saudi energy minister

Gold retreats from 7-year high, but virus fears limit losses

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 26, 2020 03:04 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares close down on pandemic fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday extending losses on Wall Street as health officials warned of the...

Feb 26, 2020 02:41 PM
Government & Economy

American Chamber of Commerce firms keeping headcount in Singapore despite virus hit

[SINGAPORE] Even as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread globally, a large majority of member firms surveyed...

Feb 26, 2020 02:32 PM
Transport

Singapore to build simulation facilities on all train lines to improve rail reliability

[SINGAPORE] The government has set aside S$100 million over five years to build simulation facilities on all train...

Feb 26, 2020 02:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property offers virus relief measures for Singapore mall tenants

TENANTS at 14 malls across Singapore will receive support from Frasers Property Retail (FRP) to tide over the...

Feb 26, 2020 02:01 PM
Garage

Startup Snapask eyes breakeven in 2020 with US$35m fresh funds

TUTORING app player Snapask is gunning to be profitable this year, while expanding its content capabilities with US$...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly