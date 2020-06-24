You are here

Virus-hit meat plants from UK to Brazil stop China exports

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 5:50 PM

ym-tianjinport-240620.jpg
The halting of a British pork plant's sales to China after just a few workers contracted coronavirus highlights the risk that more facilities around the world could see exports disrupted.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The halting of a British pork plant's sales to China after just a few workers contracted coronavirus highlights the risk that more facilities around the world could see exports disrupted.

China's customs authorities said that a division of the UK's Tulip and a beef unit of Brazil...

