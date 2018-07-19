You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Vitol partners Peabody to grind coal

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Geneva

VITOL Group, the biggest independent oil trader, and mining giant Peabody Energy Corp are joining forces to give coal a new lease on life.

The companies have teamed with a UK startup that's developed a process to pulverise coal, remove impurities and pollutants, and blend it with crude or fuels for use by refineries and other customers. While unproven on an industrial scale, the technique has the potential to revive an industry that has stumbled as the world shuns coal for cleaner natural gas and renewables.

"The coal industry needs this because we are able to upgrade their material into higher-value, lower-emission products," Julian McIntyre, founder and chief executive officer of startup Arq Ltd, said in an interview. "The oil industry needs this as the energy industry becomes more diversified and competitive with renewables."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Arq is building a plant in Corbin, Kentucky, to process coal from a nearby Peabody mine, and Vitol has agreed to blend and market the resulting output. Production costs less than US$10 an equivalent barrel, according to London-based Arq. "We need lower-cost hydrocarbons and that's exactly what we deliver," Mr McIntyre said.

Methods of transforming coal into oil liquids or other hydrocarbons have been tried for about a century with varying degrees of success. Arq's process has so far worked well in a laboratory setting, according to the company.

Under deals announced on Wednesday, Vitol and Peabody will each invest US$10 million in Arq, with the potential to inject more cash over the next three years.

The partnership could allow Peabody to add value to its coal, reduce its environmental footprint and expand the market for its products, Charles Meintjes, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer for the St Louis-based company, said in a statement.

The venture may also allow refiners and fuel customers to diversify sources of supply, Mike Muller, the former head of crude trading at Royal Dutch Shell Plc who recently joined Vitol, said in a separate statement.

Vitol itself has made several small moves towards diversification as patterns of energy consumption start to change. It has recently invested in a company that makes fuel from recycled plastics, as well as a battery storage joint venture. Just this week it opened a 200 million euro (S$318 million) fund to invest in wind-power projects.

Arq aims to complete its Kentucky plant by early 2019 and produce the equivalent of about 2,000 barrels a day once it's running at full capacity. The company then plans to build larger plants near coal mines in the US and Australia, and targets 100,000 barrels a day within two years, Mr McIntyre said.

Founded in 2014, Arq is 40 per cent owned by its management, with hedge funds and high-net-worth investors owning the rest, according to Mr McIntyre. As it seeks to build as many as 50 coal-to-powder plants near mines in the next seven years, Arq may consider a public offering of shares, most likely in 2021, he said. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Why investors don't care about crude's drop

Iron ore overpowers bears as trade fight batters commodities

Palm oil from Indonesia's shrinking forests taints global brands: report

EU to curb steel imports in response to Trump tariffs

Oil prices fall on US stock rise, higher supply

South America soy growers may get 2-year window for China sales

Editor's Choice

Jul 19, 2018
Startups

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Most Read

1 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
2 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
3 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
4 UK house prices fall as London decline intensifies
5 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 19, 2018
Startups

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

2017 a bumper year for insurance par fund returns

BT_20180719_SCA19_3505223.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leading corporate lights crowned

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening