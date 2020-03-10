You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Volatile coffee climbs to defy slump in equities, commodites

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 11:33 AM

AB_coffeebeans_100320.jpg
Coffee futures in New York rose. That's not a misprint.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[CHICAGO] Coffee futures in New York rose. That's not a misprint.

Amid crashing equities and commodities, arabica coffee, the most-volatile raw material this year, posted a rally on a shortfall of high-grade beans favored by Starbucks Corp.

Arabica for May delivery rose 1.7 per cent to close at US$1.092 a pound on ICE Futures US in New York. At one point, the price jumped as much as 3.3 per cent. In the previous three sessions, the commodity plunged 12 per cent, the most since October 2008.

"With the very tight supply situation for mild arabicas in Central America, coffee should not go down," Rodrigo Costa, the US-based coffee director at Comexim, said in a telephone interview. Even in Brazil, the world's top producer and exporter, "there's no availability," he said.

As prices jumped in the previous quarter, Brazil almost "sold out" of the 2019-20 crop that was smaller than expected, Mr Costa said.

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus closed this Starbucks, but Seattle needs its coffee

Differentials for Colombian and Central American beans remain elevated in the cash market, and relief won't come until the third quarter with Brazil's new crop.

"If markets calm down," there's a chance arabica may climb as high as US$1.50, Mr Costa said.

"In Brazil, what's affecting the differentials is the lack of coffee," Renata Eller Santos of Eller Coffee Trading in Varginha, Brazil, said in an interview at the National Coffee Association convention in Austin, Texas. "Last year's harvest was not only smaller but was also of lower quality."

While the nation is set to reap a bumper crop in 2020, "it's all going to depend on the quality," she said. "Producers are doing well. The ones that held back and still have coffee will now hoard for longer, so until the start of the new harvest, it will be tight."

 

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Singapore's Pavilion Energy signs mid-term deal with SLNG for storage, reloading

BHP in 'good shape' to act if coronavirus disruption brings M&A openings: chairman

Singapore's Pavilion Energy signs mid-term deal with SLNG for storage, reloading

Wealth wipeout reshapes ranks of world's richest people

US shale producers rush to cut spending, output as oil prices tank

Oil goes into free fall after Saudis unleash price war

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 11:35 AM
Garage

Co-working startup The Wing sees its worth shrink in WeWork deal

[NEW YORK] The Wing, a female-focused co-working startup, was valued at roughly US$365 million in the heady days of...

Mar 10, 2020 11:15 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares up 0.8% on Tuesday morning after sell-off

SINGAPORE equities clawed back some losses from the first hour of trading on Tuesday, reversing a 0.8 per cent fall...

Mar 10, 2020 11:15 AM
Government & Economy

Biden hopes to continue momentum in key Michigan primary

[DETROIT] Surging US presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Michigan voters on Monday to help him bolster his lead...

Mar 10, 2020 11:14 AM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's Pavilion Energy signs mid-term deal with SLNG for storage, reloading

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's Pavilion Energy and Singapore LNG Corp have signed a five-year deal for liquefied natural...

Mar 10, 2020 11:10 AM
Stocks

Asia: Oil bounce supports stocks after 'Black Monday'

[TOKYO] A sharp bounce in the price of oil on Tuesday provided some support to under-pressure stocks in early Asian...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.