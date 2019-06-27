You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Waiting for cheaper avocados? Keep waiting

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 7:05 AM

nwy_Avocado_2x.jpg
Avocado fans seeking a break from record prices are set to be disappointed.
PHOTO: AFP

[CHICAGO] Avocado fans seeking a break from record prices are set to be disappointed.

Prices of the dark-green fatty fruit, featured on nearly half of US menus and used in everything from toast to tacos and salads, are expected to continue rising until Mexican farmers begin harvesting later this summer.

The price of Hass avocados from Michoacan, the heartland of the Latin American nation’s output, jumped about 7 per cent to a record 650 Mexican pesos (S$46) for a 10-kilogram box on Wednesday, according to government data based on daily surveys in Mexico City’s Central de Abastos, the capital’s bustling wholesale-produce market.

AvoPrice, a platform to monitor prices in real time, recorded a rate of more than 100 pesos per kilogram on Wednesday for avocados bought directly from Michoacan growers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The market has surged the most in at least a decade this year due to rising trade and border tensions between the US and Mexico, the biggest avocado producer and America’s No 1 supplier. A smaller crop in California has also helped the advance.

"It’s the shortage," Michoacan-based producer Humberto Solorzano said of the higher prices.

"The current season is ending this week and the new season begins next week."

What’s more, the early signs from avocado trees that are just blooming have not been promising, said Mr Solorzano, who is also a founding member of AvoPrice.

Without a futures contract, the avocado market can be relatively opaque.

Supplies should remain relatively tight until mid-July, said David Magana, vice president and senior analyst at Rabobank in California.

“We will see higher prices for the next two to three weeks,” he said by phone.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Rio Tinto’s board has 3 times as many men named Simon than women

Oil prices rise more than 2% as US crude, products stockpiles fall

BlackRock unit to boost Asian green energy portfolio to US$5b

Indonesia's regulatory changes set to bring more uncertainty to coal sector

India's gold demand could fall to 3-year low on high prices

Indonesia to cull 3 million chickens in a bid to boost prices

Editor's Choice

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

nwy_Central Provident Fund_270619_5_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia

Must Read

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

LYH_4626.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux unit restructures 617m yuan loan for desalination plant in China

nwy_Central Provident Fund_270619_5_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening