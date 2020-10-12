You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

World Bank still investing billions in fossil fuels, study shows

Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 10:52 AM

[NEW YORK] The World Bank Group has continued to invest in fossil fuels despite pledging to fight climate change, according to German environmental lobby group Urgewald, which cited over US$2 billion spent on projects in the past two years.

The bank has spent more than US$12 billion on such projects since the Paris Agreement to combat global warming was adopted in 2015, about the same amount it spent on fossil fuels from 2014 to 2018, a study by Urgewald showed. The data, which Urgewald updates annually, was compiled from World Bank data and by contacting projects, companies and governments that received the funds.

Urgewald's latest tally of World Bank spending on fossil fuels showed that the majority of the money invested over the last five years - US$10.5 billion - was new direct project financing, including new loans, guarantees, and equity.

The World Bank said in a statement that it stopped financing upstream investments in oil and gas in 2019, but continues to assist "resource-dependent developing countries" with "advice on energy solutions that are economically viable." "Reliable energy services are key to preventing and fighting Covid-19," it said. "We are working with governments, the private sector, and other partners to re-purpose and accelerate energy operations to provide clean, reliable and affordable energy to hospitals and other critical health facilities." Financial institutions around the world are focusing on supporting renewable energy projects in order to cut carbon emissions and slow global warming. Researchers from the United Nations Environment programme have found that the world is currently on its way to exploiting 120 per cent more fossil fuels by 2030 than is compatible with the Paris goal of keeping the average increase in global temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The Urgewald study was released ahead of the World Bank's 2020 Annual Meetings beginning Monday. The bank has said that without urgent measures to mitigate the effects of global warming, climate change will drive more than 100 million people into poverty by 2030. But the institution is "a big part of the problem," Urgewald said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

US energy companies begin restoring oil and gas output after hurricane

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The new report with updated data show that the bank hasn't reduced its support for fossil fuels," said Heike Mainhardt, senior adviser for multilateral development banks at Urgewald. "They have promised to help countries to make the energy transition, but what they are really doing is helping the expansion of fossil fuels." Urgewald cited the following projects recently supported by the World Bank as examples: In May 2020, the bank approved an additional US$38 million to continue a technical assistance programme supporting upstream oil and gas in Brazil.

It provided US$20 million in March 2019 for the Petroleum Resource Governance and Management Project in Guyana and its assistance project is scheduled to last until at least April 2021.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Tesla battery supplier LG Chem forecasts record Q3 profit

US energy companies begin restoring oil and gas output after hurricane

Trump backs revoking tariff exemption for some solar panel imports

Gold jumps 1% as US dollar slides on stimulus bets

Oil prices slip over 1% after Norway oil worker strike ends

Keppel O&M clinches contract valued at about S$600m

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 12, 2020 10:32 AM
Energy & Commodities

Tesla battery supplier LG Chem forecasts record Q3 profit

[SEOUL] South Korea's LG Chem, an electric vehicle (EV) battery supplier for Tesla and a petrochemicals maker, said...

Oct 12, 2020 10:18 AM
Banking & Finance

Chinese investment bank CICC launches Shanghai offering

[SHANGHAI] Hong Kong-listed China International Capital Corp (CICC) said on Monday it will conduct price...

Oct 12, 2020 10:03 AM
Banking & Finance

Japan bank lending slows as easing pandemic sees big firms pay back loans

[TOKYO] Japanese bank lending rose at a slower annual pace in September than the previous month as corporate funding...

Oct 12, 2020 09:45 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore-Indonesia reciprocal green lane applications to open on Oct 26

APPLICATIONS for the Singapore-Indonesia reciprocal green lane will open on Oct 26, and travel will commence soon...

Oct 12, 2020 09:44 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares open on front foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began Monday in positive fashion following more gains in New York fuelled by hopes for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

More landed homes sold in Q3 as buyers seek to guard wealth

Time for independent directors to redefine themselves by standing up for investors

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

Harvard Business School, LSE grads to mentor 350 students

Task force to study how to raise wages of low-income workers

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for