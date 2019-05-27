You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

World's dirtiest air presents challenge for Modi in second term

Mon, May 27, 2019 - 11:21 AM

BP_India_270519_81.jpg
One of the biggest challenges facing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he begins his second term is ensuring clean air in a country that's home to some of the most polluted cities in the world.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW DELHI] One of the biggest challenges facing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he begins his second term is ensuring clean air in a country that's home to some of the most polluted cities in the world.

The country is burning up more coal to supply cheap electricity to its 1.3 billion people, resulting in polluted air across vast stretches. That's costing lives and denting the nation's economic productivity, prompting a policy rethink. Air pollution and how political parties plan to tackle it figured in their manifestos for the first time in national elections that ended May 23.

Efforts in the past to clean up the environment have struggled to clear the test of affordability. India's fleet of coal-burning power plants, among the biggest sources of air pollution and a dominant provider of cheap energy, have dragged their feet over implementing emission standards, citing cost. A campaign to replace firewood with clean cooking fuel in rural homes needs to be affordable to have greater adoption.

A look at what the Modi administration needs to do:

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Strengthen the electricity distribution companies. Rejuvenating the power retailers will be crucial for transitioning to cleaner, although costlier electricity. Their losses rose from April to December, reversing a declining trend. Efforts to revive them during Modi's first term have met with some progress but haven't been completely successful.

Ensure timely implementation of emissions norms for thermal power plants. One of the reasons this process has moved slowly is a possible reluctance by lenders to finance retrofits in a sector already stressed with a mountain of bad debt. Fixing the money-losing power retailers would be key to resolving the bad loan mess.

Bring fuels, such as natural gas, under the national sales tax regime, helping them compete with dirtier options, such as coal and petcoke. Boosting local production of gas will make it more affordable and help raise its share in the mix to 15 per cent, more than double from now.

Accelerate capacity addition in renewable energy, while enabling the grid to deal with the rising flow of intermittent power.

Increase use of biomass for energy to help reduce the dependence on crude oil imports and prevent burning of crop residue, a leading air polluter in northern India.

 

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Asian renewable investment to overtake upstream oil and gas spending in 2020 -Rystad

SGX taps more volumes on bouncy rubber prices

Taste for Western diet reshapes trade in Myanmar

US refiners face summertime hurdles amid heavy oil shortage

Malaysia prepares to boost palm-biofuel use in wake of EU limits

China's crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia up 43% year on year in April

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

BP_SGX_270519_5.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX taps more volumes on bouncy rubber prices

BT_20190527_VIHUAWEIPGUA_3792370.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Most Read

1 Fund manager who beat 98% of peers dumps his Huawei bonds
2 GIC-backed Luckin Coffee burns investors in 39% plunge from high after IPO
3 Making an informed choice for the best heart test
4 Hot stock: Eagle Hospitality Trust falls below IPO price in heavy trading
5 Eagle Hospitality Trust IPO's public offer undersubscribed amid market volatility

Must Read

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

May 27, 2019
Real Estate

Shenton Way, Tanjong Pagar offices most popular among tech tenants in Asia: Colliers

May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand forming executive committee under new business structure following Ascendas-Singbridge buyout

May 27, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, KLW Holdings, AEI Corp, Clearbridge Health

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening