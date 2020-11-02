You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

World's largest consumer of sugar wants its people to eat more

Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 12:00 PM

rk_sugar_021120.jpg
In a world where sugar has attracted increasing scrutiny for its impact on health and obesity, there are moves afoot in the biggest consuming country to persuade people to eat more of the sweetener.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] In a world where sugar has attracted increasing scrutiny for its impact on health and obesity, there are moves afoot in the biggest consuming country to persuade people to eat more of the sweetener.

Mills in India are eyeing increased consumption as a way to cut the nation's chronic oversupply, which stems partly from the favourable incentives provided to growers in politically powerful rural areas. High production costs mean the country finds it hard to sell sugar on the global market without subsidies.

To push forward their initiative, the mills have begun an online campaign to boost domestic demand, involving workshops and webinars, where everyone from nutritionists and endocrinologists, to public health experts and medical practitioners will share their expertise and knowledge.

"Sugar is the most preferred source of the body's fuel for brain power, muscle energy and every natural process that goes into proper functioning of our body cells," the Indian Sugar Mills Association said, adding that the calories in sugar are the same as calories from any other food, and it's only when calories are not burnt adequately or too many are consumed, that body weight increases.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Consumption in India has stagnated at 19 kilogrammes per capita per year compared with a global average of 23 kilogrammes as social media campaigns saying the cane-based sweetener is unhealthy discourage people from eating it, according to the association. Per capita consumption growth between 2000 and 2016 was among the lowest in the world, it said.

If per capita consumption rises to the global average, domestic demand will climb by 5.2 million tonnes a year, according to Sudhanshu Pandey, the top bureaucrat at the food ministry. That would slash the surplus, cut overseas sales and save the government money by reducing export subsidies.

India, also the world's second-biggest producer, exported a record 5.65 million tonnes in 2019-20, with the help of these subsidies, which are opposed by Australia, Brazil and Guatemala. Mills are aiming to ship six million tonnes in 2020-21 with production expected to rise 13 per cent after good rains boosted planting.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 2, 2020 08:12 PM
Consumer

Starbucks to bring its lattes and frappes to Laos next year

[SEATTLE] Starbucks' green-siren logo, lattes and Frappuccinos will soon be making their debut in Laos, as the world...

Nov 2, 2020 08:07 PM
Government & Economy

Euro zone factories boomed in October as Germany roared

[LONDON] Manufacturing growth in the euro zone boomed in October but the recovery from severely depressed activity...

Nov 2, 2020 07:05 PM
Government & Economy

Heavier fines for data breaches, more support for legitimate uses under amended PDPA

[SINGAPORE] Companies will be penalised more heavily for data breaches while also getting more freedom to use...

Nov 2, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 2, 2020 06:06 PM
Stocks

STI closes 0.8% higher at 2,443.13, ahead of US elections and Ant's mega listing

WITH investors holding their breath ahead of the US presidential election and the mega listing of Ant Financial...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: S-Reits' exposure to Robinsons owner in spotlight as more brands may close

Hot stock: CapitaLand hits eight-year low

STI closes 0.8% higher at 2,443.13, ahead of US elections and Ant's mega listing

Construction projects get four-month extension for completion dates due to Covid-19

Europe: London stocks down after second coronavirus lockdown

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for