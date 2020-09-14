You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

ZenRock, Agritrade face winding-up; Hontop put under JM

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 12:51 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

ZENROCK Commodities Trading and Agritrade International could be wound up, as their respective judicial managers have filed applications to have them liquidated.

Separately, Hontop Energy (Singapore) has been placed under judicial management.

Judicial managers for oil trader ZenRock made the winding-up application on Aug 25. In July, the debt-laden firm was placed under judicial management, a form of debt restructuring that involves an independent party manage the company's affairs.

ZenRock's judicial managers from KPMG had said then that there was value in placing the firm under judicial management, albeit for a relatively short period of time, during which they could also complete an inventory sale and review contract feasibility. They may also consider a proposed management buyout of a new unit ZenRock Europe set up by Mark Papallo, who owns 15 per cent of the Geneva-based entity.

ZenRock owes HSBC about US$49 million, while its total debt to banks is understood to stand at around US$165 million. The oil trader is also being investigated by Singapore's white-collar crime buster, the Commercial Affairs Department.

SEE ALSO

High Court grants OCBC's application to place KS Energy, key unit under IJMs

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Commodity trader Agritrade, incorporated in 1979, is facing the same fate after its judicial managers from Ernst & Young applied in early September to wind it up. Agritrade is said to owe some US$1.55 billion.

The court will hear the application for Agritrade on Sept 21, and that for ZenRock a week later on Sept 28.

Meanwhile, Hontop Energy, an oil trader linked to a Chinese refiner, was placed under judicial management on Sept 7. It is now being taken care of by RSM Corporate Advisory.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Hot stock: Sembmarine down 2.5% on heavy selloff

Gold gains on weaker US dollar, investors await Fed meeting

China aiming to add to its cobalt stockpile: sources

Oil mixed as storm threatens US gulf production

Darco Water ex-CEO to contest lawsuit brought by company

Fossil fuel demand to take historic knock amid Covid-19 scars: BP

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 14, 2020 12:48 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan holding five Hong Kongers picked up at sea: sources

[TAIPEI] Taiwan has been holding since last month five people from Hong Kong who fled the Chinese-run city by boat...

Sep 14, 2020 12:40 PM
SME

SGTech starts fund to help SMEs in Singapore digitalise

TECH association SGTech has set up a fund to support Singapore's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in their...

Sep 14, 2020 12:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Sembmarine down 2.5% on heavy selloff

SHARES in Sembcorp Marine (SMM) were actively traded on Monday morning as the marine and offshore engineering group...

Sep 14, 2020 12:30 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore to support precision engineering growth with 1,500 vacancies on offer

ENHANCED measures are under way to help Singapore companies in growth sectors "pull apart from the competition",...

Sep 14, 2020 12:06 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold gains on weaker US dollar, investors await Fed meeting

[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations that the US Federal Reserve...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

How Temasek unlocked value at Sembcorp

Stocks to watch: MIT, Keppel Reit, ST Engg, Singapore Airlines, CapitaLand, Oxley

Razer Fintech, Franklin Templeton create digital wealth management platform for youth

Singapore stocks edge down; STI opens 0.1% lower

Singapore Kitchen Equipment execs on bail amid graft probe

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.