You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Zimbabwe losing US$1.5b gold a year to smuggling: report

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 7:02 AM

rk_goldbar_251120.jpg
A report published on Tuesday by a global research group estimated that cash-strapped Zimbabwe is losing at least US$1.5 billion a year through the smuggling of gold, mainly to traders in Dubai.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[HARARE] A report published on Tuesday by a global research group estimated that cash-strapped Zimbabwe is losing at least US$1.5 billion a year through the smuggling of gold, mainly to traders in Dubai.

The figure is higher than the government's own estimates of US$1.2 billion a year lost through the illicit gold trade.

"Estimates suggest that more than $1.5 billion worth of gold leaves Zimbabwe illegally each year, often ending up in Dubai," said the report by the International Crisis Group.

"Some dealers estimate that illegal exports top official deliveries," to the country's formal refinery.

The landlocked southern African country boasts vast gold reserves, and the sector accounts for 60 per cent of Zimbabwean exports.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Last month, the head of Zimbabwe's artisanal and small scale mining federation was arrested with 6kg of gold worth over US$360,000 in her hand luggage just before boarding a flight to Dubai.

The gold sector provides jobs to nearly 10 per cent of the country's population, according to the report.

"Amid the collapsing economy, an estimated 1.5 million people have turned to artisanal mining as a safety net," said the report, adding poverty and the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic will likely drive more people towards the sector.

According to official figures, gold production in the first eight months of 2020 rose 10 per cent, driven especially by output from small-scale miners.

But the miners are not happy with a payment system which requires them to sell their gold to the state-owned buyer, Fidelity Printers and Refiners.

They are paid 55 per cent in foreign currency, with the remaining 45 per cent in Zimbabwean dollars, which is notorious for its weakness.

"Zimbabwe's centralised gold-buying scheme underpays producers, a practice that encourages smuggling and erodes industrial mining profits, leading companies to close mines," said the ICG.

The idle industrial mines have become "targets for intrusion by artisanal miners", it said.

Last year a wave of violence rocked the artisanal mining sector.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil closes at highest level since March on vaccine trials, Biden transition

Aramco says domestic supplies unaffected by attack on Jeddah plant

Bountiful monsoon rains set to boost India's agriculture growth

Nuclear to cost UK S$1.18b a year more than flexi power

Gold mining emissions draw scrutiny after price surge

Shell may permanently shut Louisiana refinery next week: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 25, 2020 07:11 AM
Consumer

Luxury fans in China chase neat shot of investment with vintage Moutai liquor

[BEIJING] As luxury spending rebounds in China, consumers with money to burn have a new habit beyond fancy bags and...

Nov 25, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

US will distribute 6.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in first tranche

[WASHINGTON] The US plans to distribute 6.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the first week...

Nov 25, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Others to get vaccine first as Canada lacks production capacity: Trudeau

[OTTAWA] Canadians can expect the first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in early 2021, likely later than those countries...

Nov 25, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

France, Britain ease lockdowns as second virus wave subsides

[PARIS] Britain and France on Tuesday announced their intention to ease coronavirus restrictions in the run-up to...

Nov 25, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Lame duck Trump pardons turkey but dodges elephant in room

[WASHINGTON] Lame duck President Donald Trump addressed a live turkey and journalists on Tuesday but again avoided...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CIMB Singapore names three new business heads to replace axed trio

DoctorxDentist removes at least 9,700 doctors from its platform, aims to be more transparent

STB monitoring commission fees on SingapoRediscovers Vouchers booking platforms

Ikea furnishes strong results despite pandemic

Mapletree buys sprawling Japan site for warehouses, to invest over S$550m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for