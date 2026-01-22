Adaptation financing to gain momentum in 2026: sustainability analysts

This follows call from UN to treble such financing by 2035

Houses destroyed by a flood in Aceh, Indonesia. Climate adaptation refers to measures aimed at helping society prepare better for, and reduce vulnerabilities to, climate impacts. PHOTO: EPA

[SINGAPORE] With the physical risks of climate change becoming more apparent, sustainability professionals are expecting a greater focus on adaptation financing in 2026.

This comes amid projections that these physical risks are likely to intensify. The United Nations climate change conference last year, or COP30, had also concluded with a call to treble adaptation finance to US$120 billion by 2035, alongside the adoption of indicators to measure countries’ progress.

This provides measurable metrics for climate adaptation, and provides a framework for governments and businesses to integrate adaptation into national plans and private investment strategies, said Sharad Somani, partner and head of ESG (environmental, social and governance) consulting at KPMG.