Balancing affordability and security: Sustainability Impact Dialogue to discuss pressing energy issues

The May 18 event will explore if the current environment will accelerate the green transition or reinforce the reliance on fossil fuels

EMA chief Puah Kok Keong (left) and Wood Mackenzie vice-chairman for Apac Joshua Ngu (centre) will be the two panellists at the dialogue, which will be moderated by Melissa Moi of UOB. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The world’s energy sector has come into sharper focus in recent months amid geopolitical tensions and energy markets becoming much more volatile.

While renewables are gaining momentum, there are some markets that continue to rely on fossil fuels in the near term to ensure cost control and stability. The energy sector is also heavily focused on balancing security, affordability and sustainability.

To discuss these pressing issues and more, the upcoming Sustainability Impact Dialogue – jointly organised by The Business Times and UOB – will look at how governments and businesses are navigating these trade-offs.

The session on the morning of May 18 at the SPH Auditorium will also explore if the current environment will accelerate the energy transition or reinforce the reliance on fossil fuels, particularly in Asia.

The two speakers at the dialogue are Energy Market Authority (EMA) chief executive Puah Kok Keong and Wood Mackenzie’s vice-chairman for Asia-Pacific Joshua Ngu. The moderator is Melissa Moi, the head of sustainable business in the group corporate sustainability office at UOB.

The EMA is a statutory board under Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) that is tasked with overseeing, regulating and developing the local electricity and gas industries, as well as ensuring a reliable energy supply.

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Puah began his career as an economist at MTI and later became the ministry’s deputy director of energy policy. Before joining EMA, he was deputy secretary (policy) at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He also chairs the management board of the Energy Studies Institute at the National University of Singapore (NUS), and he is a member of the management board of the same university’s Singapore Nuclear Research and Safety Institute.

As for Wood Mackenzie’s Ngu, he has been advising clients across upstream, gas, liquefied natural gas, downstream, petrochemicals and the energy transition, including carbon capture, utilisation and storage, hydrogen and carbon offsets, since he joined the company in 2012.

Before joining Wood Mackenzie, he worked in corporate finance at a global investment bank, advising natural resources clients on mergers and acquisitions and raising capital.

Nominations open for awards

The May 18 dialogue is an extension of the annual Sustainability Impact Awards, which is into its fourth edition this year.

The awards – presented by BT and UOB – recognise leaders and companies that serve as an inspiration in sustainability development through their contributions to the environment and society. The NUS Business School’s Centre for Governance and Sustainability is the knowledge partner.

The awards will comprise an individual category and an enterprise category.

Nominations will be assessed by a panel of judges chaired by Dr Amy Khor, the former senior minister of state for sustainability and the environment. Nominations are now open until May 29 and applications can be submitted at bt.sg/siawards.

Those who want to attend the Sustainability Impact Dialogue can express their interest at bt.sg/sid by Wednesday (May 13).