The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

Buyer of Shell’s refinery has set aside US$2 billion for Singapore investments; more deals on the way

Aster is betting on ‘strategic resilience’ as it invests through the oil and gas down cycle

Summarise
Sharanya Pillai

Sharanya Pillai

Published Tue, Nov 11, 2025 · 07:52 PM
    • Aster's group CFO Andre Khor believes that the industry is going through "recalibration", not "destruction".
    • At the signing ceremony of a sustainable aviation fuel deal are Khor (seated, left) and Aether Fuels' CEO Conor Madigan (seated, right).
    • Aster's group CFO Andre Khor believes that the industry is going through "recalibration", not "destruction". PHOTO: ASTER
    • At the signing ceremony of a sustainable aviation fuel deal are Khor (seated, left) and Aether Fuels' CEO Conor Madigan (seated, right). PHOTO: ASTER

    [SINGAPORE] Energy and chemicals player Aster has set aside US$2 billion in investments for the Singapore market, and is still looking at more deals, said its group chief financial officer Andre Khor.

    “There are a few other deals in the pipeline,” he told The Business Times in an exclusive interview after the company signed a sustainable aviation fuel deal with Aether Fuels on Tuesday (Nov 11).

    “I cannot disclose (the deals due to) confidentiality but, fundamentally, we’ll pull it all together. It’s about unlocking synergies; it’s about integrating Indonesia (and) Singapore,” said Khor.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    AsterOil and gasShellSingaporeJurong IslandESG

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More