CapitaLand Development and green group launch carbon footprint benchmark for concrete

It aims to provide industry players in the value chain the data to identify and choose lower-carbon options

Embodied carbon refers to the emissions being released in the manufacturing, transportation, installation and maintenance process of buildings before it even becomes operational. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] CapitaLand Development, the development arm of property company CapitaLand, and environmental organisation Climate Group have launched a market-wide benchmark that measures the embodied carbon of concrete in Singapore.

Embodied carbon refers to the emissions being released in the manufacturing, transportation, installation and maintenance process of buildings before it even becomes operational.

The benchmark, which is the first in Singapore, aims to establish a credible baseline for the embodied carbon intensity of concrete supplied in the city-state and provide industry players in the value chain the data to identify and choose lower-carbon options.

Developed through the collection and analysis of verified environmental data from concrete suppliers, the benchmark represents a weighted average of embodied carbon performance across commonly used concrete mixes, said both entities in a joint media statement on Thursday (Feb 26).

They added that it provides transparency, which will empower demand and supply-side industry stakeholders to make informed decisions, while providing policymakers with the additional data to support standards across public and private projects.

“By equipping developers, suppliers, regulators and financiers with a common reference point, the benchmark accelerates the transition from isolated pilot projects to systematic market adoption, reducing embodied carbon in construction at scale,” said the statement.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

For example, concrete buyers can spot opportunities to reduce embodied carbon, and use concrete specification and procurement processes to shift demand towards lower carbon materials. Meanwhile, suppliers could use the benchmark to see how to improve their products, said a report released on the same day explaining further how the market benchmark works.

Regulators could use it as a baseline reference for developing a road map in decarbonising the concrete sector, while financial institutions may be able to assess the climate impact of their investment opportunities in lower-carbon concrete.

A market benchmark can help Singapore track progress over time and assess the effectiveness of concrete decarbonisation interventions, said the report.

“It may also help identify performance gaps and highlight areas where the largest carbon savings can be achieved,” it added.

The establishment of a robust demand signal for lower-carbon products could catalyse innovation and investment in lower-carbon concrete supply across the rest of South-east Asia.

The report also suggested overlaying the market benchmark against a certification scheme for green buildings developed by the Singapore Green Building Council, which ranks the embodied carbon of concrete based on a four-tick tiered system.

This could support concrete users in identifying which rating levels are the most effective in reducing the embodied carbon of concrete over time.

Using data from the benchmark, it was found that the volume-weighted average embodied carbon in Singapore lies closer to the upper range.

“The wide spread in the data reflects the varying pace at which different stakeholders are transitioning to lower embodied carbon of concrete. This highlights significant opportunities for accelerating sector-wide improvement, particularly by encouraging the broad middle players to adopt lower embodied carbon solutions, driving down the average values,” said the report.

It added that Singapore’s urban and geographic context means there is high per-capita concrete consumption, at over 11 million cubic metres or 1.9 cubic metres per capita annually.

Singapore’s upstream concrete emissions is estimated at 3.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, which is about 6 per cent of the country’s national emissions.