CIX appoints its chief operating officer as interim CEO

SINGAPORE-based carbon exchange Climate Impact X (CIX) has appointed its current chief operating officer Mark Glossoti as interim chief executive officer.

Glossoti, who has been at the carbon exchange since January 2022 and oversaw various functions across risk, finance as well as legal and compliance, will take over from the current CEO Mikkel Larsen from Jul 1 this year, said CIX in a media statement on Thursday (May 30).

Larsen will be stepping down upon Glossoti’s appointment, but will continue to serve as executive director on the board of CIX to ensure a smooth transition.

Glossoti’s appointment is not permanent, as CIX’s board – which includes the heads of DBS, Standard Chartered and the Singapore Exchange – will continue searching for a candidate to take over as CEO for the long term. Key investors including Mizuho Financial Group and Temask-backed decarbonisation investment platform GenZero support the search.

The incoming CEO said that he will be leading CIX into its next phase of growth during this period of transition.

“Our mission will not change and together with the CIX board and leadership team, I am committed to ensuring continuity, maintaining service quality and sustaining the momentum of our business to prepare for our ambitious future.”

Bill Winters, CEO of Standard Chartered and current chair of CIX’s board, said that Glossoti “has been instrumental in (the company’s) growth”.

“With his deep knowledge of the strategic and operational aspects of CIX, he is well placed to ensure a smooth leadership transition. He will work closely with the rest of the senior management team to continue building on the positive momentum at CIX,” he added.