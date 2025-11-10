COP30: Adopting an outcome on climate adaptation is a start for financing to flow towards Asean

Climate finance and nationally determined contributions will also be on the table at this year’s talks

Measures aimed at helping society prepare better for, and reduce vulnerabilities to, climate impacts are often underinvested. But that could soon change at the UN climate change conference in Belem, Brazil. PHOTO: AFP

[SINGAPORE] Climate adaptation has often been seen as the poorer cousin of climate mitigation.

Measures aimed at helping society prepare better for, and reduce vulnerabilities to, climate impacts are often underinvested. This is as governments and private investors focus more on designing policy and deploying capital towards containing such effects through the reduction of greenhouse-gas emissions.

But that could soon change at the United Nations climate change conference in Belem, Brazil, where adaptation will take centre stage at this year’s talks.