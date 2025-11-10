COP30: Singapore, Philippines and Temasek support the use of transition credits in decarbonisation

One-third of Asia’s coal plants have the potential to generate such credits, says a report

A coal-fired power plant in Batangas, the Philippines. Transition credits are aimed at increasing the economic viability and scalability of early-retirement projects, which have long struggled to take off. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The governments of Singapore and the Philippines, as well Singapore investment company Temasek, on Monday (Nov 10) expressed support for the development of high-quality transition credits as an avenue to facilitate the early shut-down of coal-fired power plants in Asia.

They, along with 18 other entities, said they will participate in energy transition credit projects through offtake, financing and underwriting arrangements, in a bid to shore up market confidence for this new asset class.

The 18 entities include Singapore’s three banks: DBS , OCBC and UOB .

Transition credits were first proposed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and McKinsey in 2023 as a means to compensate coal plant owners for income lost when their plants are closed early.

These credits would be generated when a coal plant was retired earlier than scheduled and replaced by renewable energy.

The idea was for this new class of credits to increase the economic viability and scalability of early-retirement projects, which have long struggled to take off.

In a media release on Monday, MAS said that the “collective expression of interest from corporates, financial institutions, multilateral development banks and sovereigns” provides plant owners and host governments with “increased confidence to proceed with earlier coal retirement”.

The collective statement in support of transition credits was released alongside a report by MAS, which highlighted possible solutions to scale the application of energy transition credits across Asia.

Among the report’s findings were that voluntary corporate buyers would have the confidence to purchase transition credits if there were sovereign participation, or if they were recognised by international carbon-offsetting compliance schemes such as the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation.

“While there is clear interest, many prospective buyers continue to look for sovereign participation or compliance scheme recognition as they remain cautious due to the nascency of this asset class,” read the report.

Sovereign participation can be in the form of direct offtake, integration into national compliance regimes or recognition under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which governs global carbon trading.

Another key finding from the report was that about one-third of coal-fired power plants in Asia have the potential to generate transition credits, if they are shut ahead of schedule and replaced by renewable energy.

With a total generation capacity of about 207 gigawatts, the early retirement of these coal plants would represent emissions reductions of about 1 gigatonne of carbon dioxide equivalent annually.

Besides having a potential pipeline of transition credits and the need for clear demand signals from credible offtakers, Singapore’s ambassador for climate action Ravi Menon said revenues from carbon credits should go beyond short-term compensation, and help to build lasting community resilience through re-employment, upskilling and business support.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Singapore Pavilion at this year’s United Nations climate change conference – also known as COP30 – currently taking place at Belem, Brazil.

The report, which was developed by members of an international coalition advancing transition credits as a new asset class, follows an interim publication released at last year’s climate negotiations held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The coal-fired power plants deemed eligible for early retirement were assessed to have the potential to meet a set of selection criteria developed by members of the Traction coalition.

The members had based their criteria on four characteristics that define high-integrity transition credits.

These are: additionality, which refers to how a project’s emission reductions would not have happened without the revenue generated from selling the credits; permanence of emissions reductions and mitigating risks of leakage; robust quantification of emissions reductions; as well as contributions to just transition, referring to minimising the economic and social fallout arising from a country’s energy transition; and sustainable development goals.