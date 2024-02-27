Dasin Retail Trust ex-CEO files winding-up application against trustee-manager

Wong Pei Ting

Published Tue, Feb 27, 2024 · 12:03 am
Wang Qiu's application comes less than a week after Zhang Guiming, the nephew of Zhang Zhencheng, a non-executive director on the trust’s board, filed a similar winding-up application against the trustee-manager.
WANG Qiu, the chief executive officer of Dasin Retail Trust’s trustee-manager who was fired earlier this month, has filed a winding-up application against the trustee-manager on Monday (Feb 26).

The hearing for the application brought by Wang is fixed for Mar 15, the same day that Zhang’s application will be heard, the trustee-manager said in a bourse filing late on Monday.

The trustee-manager, meanwhile, said it is seeking legal advice in respect of the winding-up application and intends to dispute Wang’s claims and take steps to stay the winding-up application pending the resolution of a dispute with the former CEO.

Dasin Retail Trust had issued Wang the notice of termination after the trustee-manager fired its previous chief investment officer Lu Zhiqi, who demanded outstanding payments totalling over S$780,000 allegedly owed by the trustee-manager.

Two of its directors, Cao Yong and Zhang Zhencheng, have disagreed with Wang’s termination, Dasin Retail Trust Management had earlier said.

Units of Dasin Retail Trust closed 3.6 per cent or S$0.001 lower, at S$0.027, before the announcement.

Singapore law

