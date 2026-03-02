The Business Times

EMA, South Korean energy company to collaborate on nuclear energy

The parties will conduct joint studies of small modular reactors for potential applications in the city-state

Janice Lim

Published Mon, Mar 2, 2026 · 06:21 PM
    • The MOU with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power is Singapore’s latest initiative to shore up its nuclear energy capabilities.
    [SINGAPORE] The Energy Market Authority (EMA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power to collaborate on civil nuclear energy capabilities.

    EMA said in a media release on Monday (Mar 2) that this is the first agreement on civil nuclear energy cooperation between a Korean nuclear power company and a Singapore government agency.

    Under the agreement signed on Mar 1, the parties will work together on “conducting joint studies of SMRs (small modular reactors) for potential applications in Singapore”.

    SMRs are advanced nuclear fission reactors with a power capacity of up to 300 megawatts, which is about a third that of conventional nuclear power reactors.

    Both parties will also collaborate on human resource development and training, and on the “sharing of technical information and best practices in the field of advanced nuclear technologies”.

    EMA said that this is part of its “efforts to study various pathways to decarbonise Singapore’s power system, to ensure reliable, secure and sustainable energy supply”.

    The MOU with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power is the city-state’s latest initiative to shore up its nuclear energy capabilities, though the government has not made a decision on whether to deploy this form of energy as part of its nationwide goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

    Singapore has inked similar agreements with the US, France, the United Arab Emirates and Sweden.

    Energy Market AuthorityNuclear

