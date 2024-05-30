Fossil fuel players turn to private markets where transition gets wider definition
Family offices show interest in these traditional industries and have greater tolerance for assets that do not conform to strict ESG standards
PRIVATE markets investors in Asia are stepping in where banks will not tread, offering financing and doing deals in the brown spaces of fossil fuels and extractive industries.
Willingness to put money on the table is driven partly by family offices that have greater familiarity with these traditional industries and greater tolerance for assets that do not conform to strict environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards.
Chiam Tao Koon, South-east Asia mergers and acquisitions (M&A) head at law firm Ashurst Singapore, is seeing “healthy interest” from family offices to invest in companies operating in these sectors. This is “especially if these family offices have traditionally made their fortunes in these sectors”.
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
ESG
Over half of Singapore CEOs have pushed sustainability down their to-do list: EY survey
CIX appoints its chief operating officer as interim CEO
China eases rules that could slow world-beating solar boom
Singapore to add at least 300 MW in data centre capacity, potentially more with green energy
China plans CO2 emission cuts in key sectors by 1% of 2023 level
Wealthy countries met global climate finance goal two years late: OECD