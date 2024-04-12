Issue 95: Dissecting Singapore banks’ financed emissions; justifying the just transition
In this issue: Banks’ financed emissions mostly improved despite some trouble spots, while standard ways of assessing impact might not be enough to understand the trade-offs in a just transition.
Singapore
Banks’ financed emissions: What year is it?
Singapore banks are making headway in lowering the emissions intensity of activities they finance in the aviation, power and real estate sectors but are facing challenges in timely reporting.
All three of Singapore’s local …
A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU
ESG Insights
An exclusive weekly report on the latest environmental, social and governance issues.
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
ESG
Nuclear power debate heats up in South-east Asia
More climate experts object to emissions target watchdog’s offsets policy
Time is running out for adaptation finance: StanChart
Australia plans IRA-style act to drive green manufacturing tilt
Carbon credits market to get a huge boost as rules relaxed
In landmark climate ruling, European court faults Switzerland