On-the-job training and flexible work: How single mums and seniors are empowered to succeed

Madam Fyza Daud recently started her own food business after leaving her full-time position as a nail salon manager. Venturing out on her own in a challenging economic climate is a brave move for anyone but more so for this 41-year-old single mother of six.
While The Nail Social is sad to lose one of their longest-serving employees, the social enterprise’s co-founder Germaine Monteiro is supportive of Madam Daud’s decision to start her own business.
"While we're of course sad to see her leave, we also could not be more proud of her for taking this brave step towards building her own legacy," said Ms Monteiro.
The Nail Social’s focus on developing the skills and well-being of its employees exemplifies how companies can create positive impact to benefit their staff, customers and the wider community. By providing a supportive work environment that prioritises personal and professional growth, the company demonstrates that investing in people is not only the right thing to do but also a key driver to success.
Since it opened in 2015, The Nail Social has been running a vocational training programme that signs on women who are single mothers, ex-offenders or youths-at-risk. The company works with several family service centres and social service agencies that refer women who face higher barriers to employment.
Their plights are all too familiar to Ms Monteiro who grew up in a single-parent household and dropped out of school at an early age to help her mother with family expenses.
“I want to use my skills and past experiences to create a vocational training and employment programme to benefit other women who can't find a job and are struggling financially,” she explained.
The Nail Social has now worked with over 50 women who all went through an intensive two-month in-house training in nail technology and a six-month on-the-job training.
Designing the programme in-house also means the company has been able to offer flexible working hours and arrangements.
While most of the trainees have moved on to other employment, Ms Monteiro and the company’s other co-founder Cheryl Ou find comfort knowing the women now have an employable skill that no one can take away from them.
Today, such women account for around 80 per cent of The Nail Social's workforce.
As a social enterprise, the nail salon relies on its staff to provide good customer service, contributing to customer retention, profitability and growth. Having a skilled team helps ensure customer satisfaction. “We pride ourselves on our customer service and experience, and rely a lot on word of mouth so our staff play a big part in helping to attract and retain customers,” said Ms Monteiro.
The social consciousness of The Nail Social also extends to the use of toxic-free, eco-friendly, fairly traded and/or cruelty-free products in its outlets.
“Both my partner, Cheryl, and I have been in the nail industry for about 20 years and we’ve seen and experienced first-hand the effects of harsh chemicals on customers, and more importantly on nail technicians who come in contact with the products on a daily basis,” she explained.
It is also a decision made with the well-being of its customers in mind.
“Our goal is to provide a better, safer nail salon experience for staff and consumers, and create a self-care haven promoting beauty, positivity and mindfulness,” said Ms Monteiro.
Training seniors to stay current with industry advancements
Another progressive employer, Nature Landscapes, also prioritises staff well-being by providing support and training to help them excel in their roles.
The 43-year-old company works on landscape projects such as at Grab HQ and Capella Hotel at Sentosa. It also provides urban green solutions such as green roofs and walls at Marina Barrage and Changi Airport Terminal 1 Arrival Hall.
It has a workforce of around 500, of whom 72 are seniors aged 62 and over. According to executive director Jacqueline Allan, attracting and retaining the silver generation has been a focus for Nature Landscapes.
“We recognise the unique skills, experience, attention to detail and perspectives that older workers bring to our team, and we actively seek to leverage these strengths to drive our company's success,” she said.
The company has long-service staff who have been with the company for 20 years or more, many of whom are now seniors. To retain experienced employees and attract new senior staff looking for slower-paced working environments, Nature Landscapes has introduced part-time contracts and other flexi-work arrangements.
"We also offer seniors opportunities for skills development as well as a supportive work environment conducive to their needs and preferences, for example assigning them to easily accessible work locations near MRT stations and food places," said Ms Allan.
The company’s commitment to training and development extends to all employees, regardless of age. As an Institute of Technical Education (ITE)-certified on-the-job training centre, it also invests in training and upskilling its workforce. In 2020, it got onboard the Work-Study Diploma programme in Arboriculture and Horticulture programme at ITE. In addition, it runs skills upgrading programmes to ensure all staff are up to date with industry advancements and technologies.
Other than a focus on training and upskilling its workforce, Nature Landscapes has integrated sustainable practices into its operations, offering green urban solutions for their clients. The company has gained multiple accreditations for their eco-friendly projects. One notable project is the Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant, which features a green rooftop serving as a communal space and pit stop in the Park Connector Network.
The company’s landscaping practices prioritise native or climate-adapted plant species in their projects, optimising water usage with smart irrigation systems, and working towards zero-waste through composting, mulching and green waste recycling.
This focus on sustainability helps Nature Landscapes’ customers meet national environmental regulations and goals outlined in The Singapore Green Plan 2030, such as planting more trees, conserving water, reducing waste and improving energy efficiency. By aligning their operations with these objectives, the company demonstrates its dedication to creating a more sustainable built environment in Singapore.
Nature Landscapes’ commitment to sustainability and talent development, along with The Nail Social’s dedication to empowering women, showcases how businesses can positively impact society while achieving success. These examples demonstrate the potential for businesses to contribute to a more inclusive and sustainable society while meeting their own objectives.
Companies with strong corporate purpose and practices to match can be recognised as a Company of Good by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) at the national level. NVPC supports organisations like The Nail Social and Nature Landscapes to make progress in adopting corporate purpose and demonstrating impact across five dimensions – people, society, environment, governance, and economic.
Apply to be recognised at the national level as a Company of Good here.