On-the-job training and flexible work: How single mums and seniors are empowered to succeed

Their plights are all too familiar to Ms Monteiro who grew up in a single-parent household and dropped out of school at an early age to help her mother with family expenses.

“I want to use my skills and past experiences to create a vocational training and employment programme to benefit other women who can't find a job and are struggling financially,” she explained.

The Nail Social has now worked with over 50 women who all went through an intensive two-month in-house training in nail technology and a six-month on-the-job training.

Designing the programme in-house also means the company has been able to offer flexible working hours and arrangements.

While most of the trainees have moved on to other employment, Ms Monteiro and the company’s other co-founder Cheryl Ou find comfort knowing the women now have an employable skill that no one can take away from them.

Today, such women account for around 80 per cent of The Nail Social's workforce.

As a social enterprise, the nail salon relies on its staff to provide good customer service, contributing to customer retention, profitability and growth. Having a skilled team helps ensure customer satisfaction. “We pride ourselves on our customer service and experience, and rely a lot on word of mouth so our staff play a big part in helping to attract and retain customers,” said Ms Monteiro.

The social consciousness of The Nail Social also extends to the use of toxic-free, eco-friendly, fairly traded and/or cruelty-free products in its outlets.

“Both my partner, Cheryl, and I have been in the nail industry for about 20 years and we’ve seen and experienced first-hand the effects of harsh chemicals on customers, and more importantly on nail technicians who come in contact with the products on a daily basis,” she explained.

It is also a decision made with the well-being of its customers in mind.

“Our goal is to provide a better, safer nail salon experience for staff and consumers, and create a self-care haven promoting beauty, positivity and mindfulness,” said Ms Monteiro.

Training seniors to stay current with industry advancements

Another progressive employer, Nature Landscapes, also prioritises staff well-being by providing support and training to help them excel in their roles.

The 43-year-old company works on landscape projects such as at Grab HQ and Capella Hotel at Sentosa. It also provides urban green solutions such as green roofs and walls at Marina Barrage and Changi Airport Terminal 1 Arrival Hall.

It has a workforce of around 500, of whom 72 are seniors aged 62 and over. According to executive director Jacqueline Allan, attracting and retaining the silver generation has been a focus for Nature Landscapes.

“We recognise the unique skills, experience, attention to detail and perspectives that older workers bring to our team, and we actively seek to leverage these strengths to drive our company's success,” she said.