Net inflows into South-east Asia ESG funds up 11.2% in 2023

SUSTAINABLE funds in South-east Asia attracted more capital in 2023 than in 2022, bucking the global trend of lower inflows.

Last year, a net US$324.7 million flowed into funds that are domiciled in South-east Asia and tagged with a sustainability label. This figure is 11.2 per cent higher than the US$291.9 million of net inflows recorded for 2022, according to data from Morningstar.

The global universe of sustainable funds netted inflows of US$63 billion last year, a 60.9 per cent decline from US$161 billion of net inflows in 2022.

South-east Asia’s sustainable funds had a weak start last year, as Morningstar data showed net outflows in the first and second quarters of the year.

These reversed into net inflows in Q3, however, and the trend continued into Q4. Net inflows came to US$137.4 million for Q4 2023, up from net inflows of US$94.4 million in the year-earlier period.

In general, investors seem to be more bullish on South-east Asia. Funds domiciled in the region without the sustainability tag also saw higher net inflows of US$19 billion in 2023, reversing from net outflows of US$10.3 billion in 2022.

SEE ALSO Key to unlocking blended finance’s promise remains elusive

A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Friday, 12.30 PM ESG Insights An exclusive weekly report on the latest environmental, social and governance issues. Sign Up We have other newsletters you might enjoy. Take a look.

These non-ESG funds recorded almost US$3 billion of net inflows in Q4 2023, against net outflows of US$1.2 billion in the same period the year before.

The region’s sustainable funds, however, are attracting attention because of increased focus among South-east Asia’s regulators on sustainable finance, several asset managers and market watchers told The Business Times.

There is also greater investor interest in ESG as a tool for risk management and to generate outperformance.