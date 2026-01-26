Rival corporate governance body to SID launches

GDInstitute is founded by Mak Yuen Teen, with former EDB chair Philip Yeo serving as honorary adviser

[SINGAPORE] A new corporate governance body rivalling the Singapore Institute of Directors (SID) was launched on Monday (Jan 26).

Known as GDInstitute (GDI), the new entity was founded by corporate governance advocate Mak Yuen Teen, who is an accounting professor at the National University of Singapore Business School.

Philip Yeo, former chairman of Singapore’s Economic Development Board, will serve as GDI’s honorary adviser, and provide strategic guidance. It was previously reported by The Business Times that Yeo had been roped in, though his role had not been decided then.

The new corporate governance body aims to advance board excellence in Singapore and across South-east Asia, as well as contribute informed views on governance practice and standards, said GDI in a media release.

The organisation was established to strengthen board capability in an increasingly complex governance landscape, and aims to bring together directors and governance professionals to develop sound judgement, accountability and strengthen fiduciary responsibility.

GDI will be guided by a board of directors with Prof Mak as chair.

Other board members include:

Dr Zafar Momin, who is a board member of Petronas Chemicals and also an adjunct professor at NUS Business School

Mary Yeo, independent board director at palm oil company First Resources

Shireen Muhiudeen, the deputy chairman of the Asian International Arbitration Centre and former chairperson of Malaysia’s bourse operator Bursa Malaysia

Dr Etty Retno Wulandari, former deputy commissioner at Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority

“As board expectations continue to evolve across markets, GDI recognises that effective governance depends not on compliance alone, but on the quality of judgement exercised at the board level,” read the media release.

GDI intends to conduct programmes designed to strengthen professional judgement and effective oversight, rather than train directors and governance professionals to simply comply with existing governance standards.

“By engaging participants in applied learning grounded in real boardroom challenges and regional experience, GDI helps develop the judgement, discernment and professional responsibility required for effective board oversight and long-term organisational resilience,” said the new body.

GDI also aims to foster dialogue and cross-market perspectives that support board oversight and accountable board leadership, as well as long-term value creation across South-east Asia through these programmes.

In a LinkedIn post on Aug 1, 2025, Prof Mak said he was setting up a new corporate governance body, and called for “directors, aspiring directors and governance professionals who are sick of double standards and not walking the talk” to be part of the new body that “will uphold high corporate governance standards”.

He confirmed with BT in an interview that same month that the intention is for the new organisation to “truly stand for good governance” and “raise the standards for directorships”.

When asked what prompted him to launch a new corporate governance body, Prof Mak said he was increasingly dissatisfied with SID’s council members not following best practices that were in their own codes or guides. SID was set up in 1998 as Singapore’s national association for company directors.

An SID spokesperson told BT then that it works with regulators, policymakers, academics, companies and non-profit organisations towards a singular goal of raising the bar for corporate governance in Singapore.

“To this end, we welcome the creation of initiatives or new organisations which share in this same mission,” said the spokesperson in August last year.

“Healthy debate and diversity of opinions are key to creating a robust ecosystem. But we also believe that progress comes from working together, not from undermining one another.”