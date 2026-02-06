Singapore carbon tax hike spurs demand for credits, but companies face supply crunch

The government is looking into allowing roll-over of unused credits and trying to secure carbon credit transfer agreements with more countries

A carbon credit transfer agreement was signed between Singapore, represented by Singapore’s Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tan See Leng (right), and Thailand's minister of natural resources and the environment Chalermchai Sri-on last August. PHOTO: SINGAPORE BUSINESS FEDERATION

[SINGAPORE] Demand for carbon credits is projected to rise among Singapore corporates, say market watchers, as carbon tax-liable companies look to purchase credits to offset up to 5 per cent of their taxable emissions.

This comes as Singapore’s carbon tax increased to S$45 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) from Jan 1, almost double the previous rate of S$25 a tonne.

However, there are concerns that there may not be enough supply of credits that meet Singapore’s eligibility criteria under its International Carbon Credit (ICC) framework.