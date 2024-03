Prof Nick Watts, director of the National University of Singapore’s Centre for Sustainable Medicine, notes that it is important that Singapore takes stock of the entire country’s emissions.

A LOCAL research institute is working on the first assessment of carbon emissions in Singapore’s healthcare industry. This includes hospitals, polyclinics and primary care clinics.

The study will gather and analyse healthcare operators’ expenditure data – which can include energy bills, transport costs and the usage of medical instruments – as a proxy to estimate their carbon emissions.

