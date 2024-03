Fu’s comments come as countries around the world explore sustainability regulations, some of which could hit SMEs in global supply chains

SINGAPORE’S small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) need to strategise on sustainability efforts to stay competitive internationally, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu at an industry dialogue on Tuesday (Mar 12).

“If you are a supplier to large companies, if you have a regional or international ambition, then obviously you need to think about (sustainability) because the international global regulatory environment is heading there,” said Fu.

“You are either left...