Vopak has commissioned 40,000 cubic metres of capacity at its Sebarok terminal for the blending of biofuels into marine fuels.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Subscribe to The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month *

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month * SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thank you for registering!

Already have an account? Log in

SWELLING interest in the use of biofuels to power ships has brought a major tank storage company here to switch out petroleum capacity equivalent to more than 10 Olympic-sized pools for the greener fuel.

Dutch tank storage company Vopak announced on Monday (Feb 26) that it has repurposed assets formerly...