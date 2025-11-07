Transforming everyday life through creativity and innovation

[SINGAPORE] From digital storytelling and heritage street food to beauty tech, advanced manufacturing and skincare innovation, these five companies are showing how creativity and technology can transform everyday experiences, spanning what we eat and watch to how we care for ourselves.

They are among the finalists of this year’s Emerging Enterprise Awards. Established in 2008, the awards recognise startups and young businesses across Singapore and Asia, providing resources to boost their growth.

Such high-performing businesses have an enterprising mindset, consistently pursue growth and are always on the lookout for new markets.

This year’s awards are co-presented by The Business Times and OCBC, and supported by Mastercard; Rajah & Tann Asia; RSM Singapore; the Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Enterprise Singapore; and Paia from CBRE.

Where local stories go global

Good Foodie Media connects communities across South-east Asia through food, travel and lifestyle content