EY ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 2026

Advance Intelligence Group co-founder Jefferson Chen is using technology to address gaps in traditional financial services

IN 2015, Advance Intelligence Group co-founder Jefferson Chen had what many would consider an enviable career working for a global hedge fund. Yet he harboured a longstanding desire to build his own business that would have a lasting positive impact on society. That summer, after attending a Stanford University reunion, Chen quit his job and set about making his dream a reality.

Chen, who clinched the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2026 – Financial Technology (Digital Financial Solutions), spotted an opportunity at the intersection of artificial intelligence and financial services.

“Millions of people in South-east Asia are locked out of credit, not because they aren’t creditworthy, but because the infrastructure to assess them simply didn’t exist,” he says. “I had spent a career understanding credit risk in financial services. I would use that knowledge to extend opportunity to those who had been invisible to it.”

In 2016, together with co-founders Shou Dong, Chun Dong Chau, and Tongtong Li, Chen established Advance.AI, which developed alternative credit-scoring solutions for a major Indonesian bank. Their technology let financial institutions to verify customers’ identities and assess their creditworthiness while managing fraud. The company’s clients were so impressed that they encouraged Chen and his team to look into consumer lending and how to serve the underbanked. “They had seen what our technology could do. Some even offered to provide capital to help us start. That was the moment I understood that what we had built was not just a product. It was foundational infrastructure that others wanted to build on top of,” he muses.

Chen and his partners subsequently established Kredit Pintar, a digital lending platform in Indonesia, followed by Atome in 2019, whose consumer financial products today encompass flexible payments, cards, loans, insurance and savings. They later formed their corporate parent entity, Advance Intelligence Group, in 2020.

Building the business was not without its setbacks. Early on, Chen made the difficult decision to abandon Advance.AI’s project-based business and rebuild its product suite from scratch to make it more scalable. The Covid-19 pandemic and funding winter of 2022/2023 further tested the company’s financial discipline and resilience.

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As of June 2026, Atome Financial’s annualised net revenue had surpassed US$800 million, an increase of 55 per cent year on year. The annualised value of transactions facilitated by the group exceeded US$6 billion, up 64 per cent over the same period.

More than 25 million people in the region now use its products. In the Philippines alone, it has issued close to four million Atome PayLater Anywhere Cards.

“Hundreds of millions more worldwide have been able to open a bank account, obtain a loan or get working capital to grow their businesses, all thanks to Advance.AI’s identity and credit infrastructure. These numbers represent real people whose daily lives have materially changed,” Chen says.

A proposed transaction that would see Grab acquire a majority stake in Atome Financial, pending regulatory approval, could significantly extend its reach. Meanwhile, Advance.AI is pursuing global growth, with its identity verification technology already supporting more than 15,000 identity document templates across over 200 markets.

Chen is particularly excited about what he calls intelligence inclusion. “AI will affect economies and professions very differently, so we want to make sure everyday people can benefit from this form of intelligence,” he says. “Many people in the world still don’t have access to the best LLMs (large language models) or AI, depending on the specific task. Longer term, my dream is seamless collaboration between human intelligence and machine intelligence, where each task goes to whichever is best suited for it.”