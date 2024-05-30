Business leaders bag top honours at 39th Singapore Business Awards

Renald Yeo

Published Thu, May 30, 2024 · 5:01 am
Front row, from left: Christopher Ong, senior vice-president & managing director, DHL Express Singapore; Chan Yeng Kit, board director, SPH Media; David Su, founding managing partner, Matrix Partners China; Adeline Sim, chief corporate officer, HRnet Group; Chen Huifen; editor, The Business Times. Back row, from left: Ken Lee, CEO Asia-Pacific, DHL Express; Loh Chin Hua, CEO, Keppel Ltd; Josephine Teo, Minister for Communications and Information; Charles Wong, co-founder & CEO, Charles & Keith Group; Chin Wei Jia, group CEO, HMI Medical; and Lim Ming Yan, chairman, Singapore Business Federation.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, SINGAPORE BUSINESS AWARDS 2023/2024
Josephine Teo, Minister for Communications and Information and Charles Wong, co-founder & CEO, Charles & Keith Group, unveiling the Businessman of the Year portrait.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, SINGAPORE BUSINESS AWARDS 2023/2024
Lim Ming Yan (left), chairman, Singapore Business Federation, presenting the Outstanding Chief Executive of the Year award to Loh Chin Hua; CEO, Keppel Ltd.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, SINGAPORE BUSINESS AWARDS 2023/2024
Ken Lee (left), CEO Asia-Pacific, DHL Express, presenting the trophy to David Su, founding managing partner, Matrix Partners China who bagged the Outstanding Overseas Executive of the Year Award.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, SINGAPORE BUSINESS AWARDS 2023/2024
Chen Huifen (left) editor, The Business Times, and Adeline Sim, chief corporate officer, HRnet Group (Young Business Leader of the Year).
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, SINGAPORE BUSINESS AWARDS 2023/2024
Chin Wei Jia, group chief executive officer, HMI Medical, winner of. the Enterprise Aaward.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, SINGAPORE BUSINESS AWARDS 2023/2024
Chan Yeng Kit, board director, SPH Media
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, SINGAPORE BUSINESS AWARDS 2023/2024
From left: Christopher Ong, senior vice-president & managing director, DHL Express Singapore; Wong Wei Kong, editor-in-chief EMTM, SPH Media; Seah Kian Peng, Speaker of Parliament, Singapore; Ken Lee, CEO Asia-Pacific, DHL Express; Ooi Yung Chiun; SVP commercial, DHL Express.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, SINGAPORE BUSINESS AWARDS 2023/2024
Guest of honour, Josephine Teo, Minister for Communications and Information.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, SINGAPORE BUSINESS AWARDS 2023/2024
Patrick Lee, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Singapore.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, SINGAPORE BUSINESS AWARDS 2023/2024
From left: Lim Ming Yan, chairman, Singapore Business Federation; Tan Su Shan, group head, institutional
banking, DBS Bank; Adeline Sim, chief corporate officer, HRnet Group; David Su, founding managing partner,
Matrix Partners China; and Lee Chee Koon, group chief executive officer, CapitaLand Investment.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, SINGAPORE BUSINESS AWARDS 2023/2024
From left: Gary Xie and his wife Beverly. He is joint managing director, Bonvest Holdings; Mr and Mrs Pang Fu Wei. He is group managing director of Kim Hin International.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, SINGAPORE BUSINESS AWARDS 2023/2024
Ivy Wong, wife of Businessman of the Year, Charles Wong, co-founder & CEO, Charles & Keith Group.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, SINGAPORE BUSINESS AWARDS 2023/2024
Marina Su, wife of David Su, founding managing partner, Matrix Partners China. He was named Outstanding Overseas Executive of the Year.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, SINGAPORE BUSINESS AWARDS 2023/2024
From left: Willie Cheng, past chairman, Singapore Institute of Directors; Kwa Chong Seng, chairman, 5-Hour International Corporation; and Malini Vaidya, senior adviser, Spencer Stuart.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, SINGAPORE BUSINESS AWARDS 2023/2024
Ron Sim, executive chairman, V3 Group.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, SINGAPORE BUSINESS AWARDS 2023/2024
The evening’s emcee, Loretta Yuen, head of group legal and compliance, OCBC.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, SINGAPORE BUSINESS AWARDS 2023/2024
Jennie Chua (seated), chairman, Vanguard Healthcare & Woodlands Health, flanked by Liew Mun Leong, chairman, Building People Consultancy; and Seah Kian Peng, Speaker of Parliament, Singapore.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, SINGAPORE BUSINESS AWARDS 2023/2024
Chee Yaw Chek, VP commercial, DHL Express Singapore
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, SINGAPORE BUSINESS AWARDS 2023/2024
Team BT celebrating with Charles Wong, the new Businessman of the Year.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, SINGAPORE BUSINESS AWARDS 2023/2024
Seated, from left: Penny Goh, independent director, Keppel Ltd; Lim Chee Onn, former executive chairman, Keppel Ltd; Shirish Apte, lead independent director, Keppel Ltd; Dr Lee Boon Yang, former chairman, Keppel Ltd; Tony Chew, former lead independent director, Keppel Ltd.
Standing, from left: Thomas Pang, CEO, Data Centres and Networks, Keppel Ltd; Louis Lim, CEO, Real Estate, Keppel Ltd; Chan Hon Chew, former chief financial officer, Keppel Ltd.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, SINGAPORE BUSINESS AWARDS 2023/2024

Singapore Business Awards 2024

FIVE business leaders were celebrated for their visionary leadership and business acumen at the annual Singapore Business Awards.

Now in its 39th edition, the SBA is jointly organised by The Business Times and global logistics giant DHL.

Charles Wong, co-founder and chief executive officer of Charles and Keith Group, was named Businessman of the Year.

The other winners were:

The winners were decided by a panel of representatives from both the public and private sectors. This year’s panel comprised 11 judges and was chaired by former Singapore Airlines chairman Stephen Lee.

The awards were presented on May 16 during a gala dinner held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo graced the event as guest of honour.

In her speech, she urged Singapore’s businesses to adopt artificial intelligence technologies, and highlighted the government’s plans to partner firms in doing so.

BT editor Chen Huifen said: “It is a privilege to be part of an event that recognises excellence and fosters a culture of success within the business community.”

