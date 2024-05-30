Business leaders bag top honours at 39th Singapore Business Awards

FIVE business leaders were celebrated for their visionary leadership and business acumen at the annual Singapore Business Awards.

Now in its 39th edition, the SBA is jointly organised by The Business Times and global logistics giant DHL.

Charles Wong, co-founder and chief executive officer of Charles and Keith Group, was named Businessman of the Year.

The other winners were:

The winners were decided by a panel of representatives from both the public and private sectors. This year’s panel comprised 11 judges and was chaired by former Singapore Airlines chairman Stephen Lee.

The awards were presented on May 16 during a gala dinner held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo graced the event as guest of honour.

In her speech, she urged Singapore’s businesses to adopt artificial intelligence technologies, and highlighted the government’s plans to partner firms in doing so.

BT editor Chen Huifen said: “It is a privilege to be part of an event that recognises excellence and fosters a culture of success within the business community.”

For more photos, please visit: https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/events-awards/singapore-business-award…