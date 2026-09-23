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SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT AWARDS 2026

From sustainability ambition to business action

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Dylan Tan

Dylan Tan

Published Wed, Sep 23, 2026 · 10:02 PM
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    • Sustainability is changing how businesses operate today, as demonstrated by this year’s award winners. 
    • Sustainability is changing how businesses operate today, as demonstrated by this year’s award winners.  PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

    [SINGAPORE] Sustainability is no longer simply about setting targets for a greener future. Increasingly, it is about changing how businesses operate today and finding ways to make environmental and social progress work in the real world. You can see that common thread running through this year’s Sustainability Impact Awards key winners. 

    Greenphyto, Berge Bulk and Clean Kinetics operate in very different industries. One is rethinking how food is grown, another is tackling the carbon footprint of shipping, while the third is building clean-energy infrastructure across emerging markets.

    Yet all three are united by a willingness to take on difficult problems, experiment with new technologies and turn sustainability challenges into opportunities for business transformation.

    For Greenphyto founder and chief executive Susan Chong, the challenge is food security in a land-scarce and climate-vulnerable Singapore. Its 23m high vertical farm in Jurong West is a working demonstration of how automation, artificial intelligence and hydroponics can make food production more productive and less dependent on land, labour and weather. But the farm is only part of the ambition. Greenphyto ultimately wants to take its technology beyond Singapore, building a replicable model for climate-resilient food systems around the world.

    Berge Bulk is tackling an equally complex challenge: how to decarbonise a global shipping fleet of more than 100 vessels. Rather than relying on a single solution, the company is testing and deploying a range of technologies, from wind-assisted propulsion and lower-emission fuels to onboard carbon capture and more efficient ship designs. Its approach reflects a broader reality facing the maritime industry, and the transition to cleaner shipping will require multiple technologies to work together, with solutions judged not only by their environmental benefits but also by their cost, safety and operational practicality.

    For clean-energy specialist Clean Kinetics, sustainability is itself the growth engine. The Singapore SME has ventured into markets where regulatory, geopolitical and operational complexities might deter larger players, while using partnerships to extend its capabilities. Its ambitions now stretch beyond solar into electric vehicle charging, smart parking, water infrastructure and solar recycling.

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    Lendlease delivers on both its 2020 climate and social pledges

    From left: Lee Kah Lup, chief development officer and co-founder; Wilson Lee, chief engineering officer and co-founder; and Reine Tan, business team lead and co-founder, Clean Kinetics.

    Bright skies ahead for Clean Kinetics’ global growth

    Unravel Carbon co-founder Grace Sai says that the AI-powered software has become the “platform of choice” for firms across various sectors, automating sustainability reporting workflows.

    Unravel Carbon’s agentic AI platform accelerates firms towards net-zero goals

    Stolz chief operating officer Mark Tan says the company’s solution prioritises improving existing buildings to enhance sustainability over demolition and rebuilding.

    ‘Retrofit-first’: Stolz Engineering optimises old cooling towers with sensor, AI-powered platform for energy savings

    Liam clinched the Impact Leader Excellence Award under the individual category, presented by The Business Times and UOB, for his efforts to make sustainability part of UOL’s business.

    UOL sees sustainability as long-term business commitment, not compliance exercise as industry faces climate risks

    Founder and CEO of Greenphyto, Susan Chong’s dream is for Greenphyto to build “a replicable blueprint for climate-resilient food systems”.

    Entrepreneur Susan Chong is growing the farms of the future

    NUHS’ Ng Kian Swan says the projects that actually worked came from clinicians, nurses and infection-control teams sitting down with his team, not one department going it alone.

    Three hats, one goal: How Ng Kian Swan runs sustainability at NUHS

    Asean’s energy demand is growing faster than its grids, markets and institutions can adapt.

    Asean’s energy transition must move from ambition to delivery

    The smart and sustainable solutions at Parc Clover @ Tengah, such as vertical solar panels and smart lighting, are part of HDB’s efforts to create greener, smarter and more liveable homes for Singaporeans.

    From initiative to impact: Driving tangible change in corporate sustainability

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    Together, the three winners illustrate how sustainability is becoming embedded in business strategy. Their journeys show that impact is not necessarily determined by the size of an organisation, the maturity of its industry or the scale of its resources. 

    What matters is the willingness to innovate, collaborate and act; and to find solutions that can ultimately be scaled.

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    SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT AWARDS 2026

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