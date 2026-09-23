Unravel Carbon’s agentic AI platform accelerates firms towards net-zero goals

IMPACT ENTERPRISE EXCELLENCE AWARD (SME)

It is the primary platform used by the Singapore government to track and report against data centres and other critical infrastructure

Unravel Carbon co-founder Grace Sai says that the AI-powered software has become the “platform of choice” for firms across various sectors, automating sustainability reporting workflows. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] While writing a will for her daughter, Unravel Carbon co-founder Grace Sai thought about the planet and climate crisis her then two-year-old would come to inherit. Seeing how no solution has been designed with the speed and scale to manage it, she decided that something needed to be done.

Co-founded by Sai and Marc Allen in 2021, the Singapore-based climate technology company has developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-native platform for large enterprises to measure, track, reduce, and report on their carbon emissions.

The solution is underpinned by Unravel Carbon’s mission to accelerate the world’s progress to a zero-carbon economy, and is targeting the measurement, tracking and reduction of one gigatonne of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions by 2030 across more than 50,000 companies globally.

To achieve this, the company has developed three initiatives – enterprise carbon measurement, a decarbonisation solutions programme and AI sustainability agents – which form an integrated ecosystem enabling firms to report, act on and disclose carbon data.

Firms across mining, pharmaceuticals, and advanced chemicals sectors use Unravel Carbon’s agentic software, which has become the “platform of choice”, said Sai, who is also the chief executive officer.

Unravel Carbon’s software earned it an Impact Enterprise Excellence Award in the small and medium-sized enterprise category at the 2026 Sustainability Impact Awards, jointly organised by The Business Times and UOB. The award recognises businesses and individuals who have had a positive impact on the environment and community.

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Integrated ecosystem

The platform automates measurement of Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – which are GHG released across a firm’s entire supply chain – in compliance with global frameworks used by organisations to measure, manage, and report their carbon emissions. Such internationally recognised frameworks include GHG Protocol Corporate Standard and International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 14064 series.

The second initiative incorporates the World Business Council for Sustainable Development Action library within the platform, which provides companies with over 150 proven decarbonisation solutions. This enables enterprises to move seamlessly from emissions measurement to funded, time-bound emissions reduction pathways.

Within the platform, enterprise clients can engage with sustainability consultants and private equity funds.

The third initiative provides a suite of nearly 10 AI agents that automate every stage of sustainability workflows from data ingestion to regulatory disclosure.

These agents are used for identifying disclosure gaps against standards set by international sustainability organisations such as the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), Global Reporting Initiative and B Corp; generating AI-assisted ISSB reports via a guided workflow; and calculating SKU-level emissions and lifecycle assessments using a dedicated Product Carbon Footprint Agent.

“What we did was identify the main bottlenecks in an enterprise sustainability team’s workflow. We have now built a suite of nearly 10 AI agents that not only help remove those bottlenecks but complete the task as well,” Sai said, adding that in August 2026, the company’s emissions calculation agents tracked a weekly task completion rate of 94 per cent.

Unravel Carbon’s technology compresses the measurement timeline from six to nine months to just a matter of weeks, making sustainability data more accessible and actionable for enterprises of all sizes.

By 2027, the company aims to build more agents for climate risk adaption, forecasting and quantification related to enterprise value.

Global and Asia-Pacific clientele

Currently, the platform is ingesting data from approximately 10,000 facilities in 63 countries, managing US$35 billion worth of procurement transactions. Singapore, Australia, Japan, South-east Asia and the European Union are the company’s top markets.

Its global clients include Swedish motor company ABB with a market capitalisation of more than US$100 billion, which used the agentic platform to process thousands of product carbon footprints in minutes compared to six months; and Ikea, which leveraged Unravel Carbon’s software to collect information about their supply chain risk and governance.

The software also drives measurable greenhouse gas reductions across Asia-Pacific.

For client Millennium Hotels and Resorts, Unravel Carbon identified 18 high-impact decarbonisation solutions with potential savings of S$580,000, a 16 per cent reduction in emissions.

Insurance company AIA also used the platform to map all indirect GHG emissions from its supply chain across 18 countries and 250 cities, enabling procurement policy reform.

Unravel Carbon’s platform is also used by organisations across the spectrum in Singapore, from SMEs beginning their carbon measurement efforts to SGX-listed companies meeting mandatory disclosure requirements and government bodies advancing Singapore’s Green Plan 2030.

It is the primary platform used by the Singapore government to track and report against data centres and other critical infrastructure as well, noted Sai.